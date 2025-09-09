£1k invested in Nvidia stock a month ago would currently be worth…

Jon Smith reviews the performance of Nvidia stock from a busy month and stresses the importance of looking beyond short-term headwinds.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been in the news a lot over the past month. Clearly, the quarterly earnings release was a key focus, but other news relating to new deals and competitor actions also impacted the stock price. If an investor had decided to put £1k in the US stock in the lead up to all of this, here’s what it would currently be valued at.

Talking through the numbers

I’m going to assume the investor bought a month ago, when the share price was trading at $180.77. It’s currently at $167, representing a 7.6% fall over this period. The £1k investment would now be worth £924.

Before I start to make judgments based on this, it’s key to compare this to the broader market and to similar companies over the same time period. The best benchmark for Nvidiais the Nasdaq index. Over a one-month period, the index is up 1.1%.

Next, I looked at other large tech companies. For comparison, Apple is up 9%, Amazon is up 4%, and Microsoft is down 5%. Therefore, it’s clear the past month has been a mixed bag when it comes to tech stock performance. This isn’t too surprising, given that earnings season has been positive for some and negative for others. But it does highlight that Nvidia is the worst performer among the others that I’ve considered.

Why the stock has fallen

When we just look at the earnings report, the numbers don’t flash any immediate red flags. Q2 revenue rose 56% versus the same period last year to hit $46.7bn, with AI data centre revenue around $41.1bn.

However, there was some concern that the pace of growth going forward isn’t as high as people expected. Some would say the benchmark for growth is set too high, meaning the stock was always going to fall. Notably, there were no H20 chip sales to China included in the forecast, reflecting ongoing geopolitical constraints.

Another hit came as Broadcom secured a $10bn AI chip deal, raising concerns about the erosion of Nvidia’s pricing power and potential lost revenue. An article I read flagged up to $12bn in potential lost revenues for Nvidia, even as AI demand remains strong overall.

The long-term vision

It can be dangerous to look at performance over a one-month period and jump to hasty conclusions. The fact is that Nvidia stock is up 62% over the last year. The growth prospects are still high. For example, we had news last week of a $1.5bn GPU leasing deal with AI cloud startup Lambda, involving leasing back 18,000 of its own AI chips over four years. Deals like this show the scale of potential business that still exists.

With AI adoption and innovation rapidly increasing, I think Nvidia is still at the top of the tree going forward. I’ve already got enough exposure to this sector in my portfolio right now. But for investors who are looking to tap into AI as a theme, I feel it’s a stock to consider buying.