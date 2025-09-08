Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need to invest in FTSE shares to target a £30k passive income?

How much do you need to invest in FTSE shares to target a £30k passive income?

Index investors could need up to £910,000 to unlock a £30,000 dividend income. But by picking individual stocks, this could be more than halved!

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

FTSE shares have a reputation for being a lucrative source of passive income. That’s because many companies listed on the London Stock Exchange have some of the most generous dividend policies in the world. But how much money do investors need to put to work to aim for a £30k second income?

Crunching the numbers

At a yield of 4%, an investor aiming to earn a £30,000 annual dividend income would need to have a £750,000 portfolio, ideally in an ISA, to take advantage of the tax benefits. However, following its impressive rally over the last 12 months, the FTSE 100‘s payout currently sits near a historical low of 3.3%. And the FTSE 250‘s only slightly better at 3.4%.

Losing that extra 0.7% increases the required portfolio size to just shy of £910,000. As such, investors relying exclusively on index funds in 2025 will have to wait far longer for the wealth-building compounding process to do its magic.

However, for stock pickers, the story’s quite different. By being able to focus exclusively on the best income shares offering higher yields, unlocking a £30k passive income becomes a potentially much faster process.

Right now, there are over 110 stocks across the two flagship UK indices offering a payout of 4% or more. Of course, not every stock will prove to be a good investment, so it’s up to investors to spot the diamonds in the rough.

Balancing risk with reward

Let’s zoom in on Victrex (LSE:VCT), a speciality materials business that manufactures high-performance polymers for the aerospace, energy, and electronics sectors, among others.

Right now, the dividend-paying FTSE share is offering a mouth-watering 8.2% yield. And if the business can maintain this level of payout moving forward, shareholders would only need around £366,000 of invested capital to unlock a £30k passive income – almost a third of what index investors need.

The business is in the middle of a transformation. Demand for its specialist materials has waned in recent years due in part to the global slump in the industrials and electronics industries. As a result, revenue growth’s flatlined while operating income‘s almost been slashed in half between 2022 and 2024. And with that in mind, it’s not surprising to see the stock tumbling nearly 80% from its late-2021 peak.

Today’s 8%+ yield is a reflection of investor sentiment surrounding this business. With earnings coming under intense pressure, there runs the risk of a potential dividend cut. Yet, there are some early signs of recovery beginning to emerge.

Polymer volumes are rising once again as demand slowly returns, including from the healthcare sector, where margins are higher. The firm’s also recently completed the construction of a new manufacturing facility in China, expanding its production capacity while also enabling future capital expenditures to fall.

In other words, so long as market conditions continue to improve and no new spanners are thrown into the works, Victrex’s dividend could be more sustainable than many investors believe.It’s still a bit too early to invest, in my opinion. But Victrex is definitely one of many FTSE shares investors may want to investigate further when looking for juicy passive income opportunities.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Victrex Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

40 and no savings? It’s never too late! Aim to retire comfortably putting just £300 a month in a SIPP

| Mark Hartley

If you're worried about having enough money to retire, fear not. Regular SIPP investments can add a lot to a…

Read more »

A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.
Investing Articles

Didn’t buy Barclays shares? Here’s how much money investors have made in 2025

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Barclays shares are on the rise, beating the FTSE 100 by 4.6 times since the start of 2025, but what…

Read more »

A hiker and their dog walking towards the mountain summit of High Spy from Maiden Moor at sunrise
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in BP shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With this oil & gas giant returning to its roots, BP shares have charged ahead over the last five years,…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100’s largest company could surpass a £200bn market valuation this year

| Dr. James Fox

AstraZeneca is the largest company on the FTSE 100, and it could soon have a more-than-£200bn valuation as the market’s…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

Didn’t buy Lloyds’ shares? Here’s how much money investors have made in 2025

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Lloyds' shares have thrashed the FTSE 100's performance, delivering more than three times the gains in 2025, so far. But…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares to reach £14.40!? Here’s what the latest forecasts say

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The analyst team at Citigroup have raised their profit guidance and now expects Rolls-Royce shares to continue surging by another…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

10% yields?! These income shares have some of the biggest dividends on the London stock market

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

There are lots of income shares offering double-digit yields today, but are these too good to be true? Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Tariffs and Global Economic Supply Chains
Investing Articles

3 S&P 500 stocks that could survive a stock market crash!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Worried about a potential US stock market crash? Here are three top S&P 500 stocks to research that might help…

Read more »