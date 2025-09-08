Didn’t buy Lloyds’ shares? Here’s how much money investors have made in 2025

Lloyds’ shares have thrashed the FTSE 100’s performance, delivering more than three times the gains in 2025, so far. But can it keep up the pace?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

For over a decade, Lloyds‘ (LSE:LLOY) shares were stagnant, struggling to deliver growth in a near-zero interest rate environment. But in the last five years, that’s all changed. And at long last, shareholders have started seeing some meaningful capital gains emerge with the stock climbing over 190% since September 2020.

This upward momentum has continued in 2025. And since January, the banking stock’s seen its price climb by a market-beating 42%. Throw in the extra gains from dividends paid along the way, and shareholders have reaped a total return of 43.6% versus the FTSE 100‘s 13.5%.

That means for every £1,000 invested at the start of the year, Lloyds’ investors now have £1,436 versus the £1,135 of passive index investors. And it’s yet another demonstration of how picking individual stocks can make an enormous difference to wealth over the long run.

Of course, the question investors are now asking is, is it too late to buy Lloyds’ shares today?

What’s on the horizon?

Despite the strong performance of Lloyds’ shares so far this year, it seems many institutional analysts anticipate further growth over the next 12 months.

Institutional Analyst Lloyds Share Price Target Potential Return Goldman Sachs 99p +27% Barclays 90p +15% JP Morgan 85p +9% Deutsche Bank 80p +3%



Looking a bit deeper, there seems to be some overlap in opinions regarding drivers of future growth. All of the analyst teams have cited the bank’s strong earnings growth courtesy of higher interest rates, which is expected to persist thanks to the hedges that Lloyds has in place.

The containment of regulatory risk relating to the motor financing scandal has also lifted a cloud of uncertainty surrounding this business. And combining these improved fundamentals with management allocating excess cash flow towards share buybacks and dividends, the outlook for Lloyds’ shares looks promising.

Taking a step back

The overall sentiment among investors is quite bullish. But as with all investments, there are still risks that must be carefully considered.

Regarding the motor financing situation, the Financial Conduct Authority is still preparing for a potential redress scheme in 2026, which means Lloyds isn’t entirely off the hook yet.

At the same time, while higher interest rates are bolstering earnings, the Bank of England has already begun its rate-cutting strategy. If Lloyds doesn’t increase the volume of its issued loans (without compromising quality) to offset thinner margins, it may find itself facing some increasingly tough comparables starting in the next 18 months. And given UK economic growth’s currently quite weak, that might prove to be quite a challenge.

The bottom line

Even after its rally, Lloyds’ shares aren’t trading at a demanding valuation. Therefore, the bullish sentiment from institutional analysts seems justified, even with some emerging headwinds on the horizon. Having said that, there are other bank stocks performing even better with far less regulatory uncertainty. That’s why, personally, I’m looking elsewhere within this sector.