Didn't buy Lloyds' shares? Here's how much money investors have made in 2025

Didn’t buy Lloyds’ shares? Here’s how much money investors have made in 2025

Lloyds’ shares have thrashed the FTSE 100’s performance, delivering more than three times the gains in 2025, so far. But can it keep up the pace?

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
UK supporters with flag

Image source: Getty Images

For over a decade, Lloyds‘ (LSE:LLOY) shares were stagnant, struggling to deliver growth in a near-zero interest rate environment. But in the last five years, that’s all changed. And at long last, shareholders have started seeing some meaningful capital gains emerge with the stock climbing over 190% since September 2020.

This upward momentum has continued in 2025. And since January, the banking stock’s seen its price climb by a market-beating 42%. Throw in the extra gains from dividends paid along the way, and shareholders have reaped a total return of 43.6% versus the FTSE 100‘s 13.5%.

That means for every £1,000 invested at the start of the year, Lloyds’ investors now have £1,436 versus the £1,135 of passive index investors. And it’s yet another demonstration of how picking individual stocks can make an enormous difference to wealth over the long run.

Of course, the question investors are now asking is, is it too late to buy Lloyds’ shares today?

What’s on the horizon?

Despite the strong performance of Lloyds’ shares so far this year, it seems many institutional analysts anticipate further growth over the next 12 months.

Institutional AnalystLloyds Share Price TargetPotential Return
Goldman Sachs99p+27%
Barclays90p+15%
JP Morgan85p+9%
Deutsche Bank80p+3%


Looking a bit deeper, there seems to be some overlap in opinions regarding drivers of future growth. All of the analyst teams have cited the bank’s strong earnings growth courtesy of higher interest rates, which is expected to persist thanks to the hedges that Lloyds has in place.

The containment of regulatory risk relating to the motor financing scandal has also lifted a cloud of uncertainty surrounding this business. And combining these improved fundamentals with management allocating excess cash flow towards share buybacks and dividends, the outlook for Lloyds’ shares looks promising.

Taking a step back

The overall sentiment among investors is quite bullish. But as with all investments, there are still risks that must be carefully considered.

Regarding the motor financing situation, the Financial Conduct Authority is still preparing for a potential redress scheme in 2026, which means Lloyds isn’t entirely off the hook yet.

At the same time, while higher interest rates are bolstering earnings, the Bank of England has already begun its rate-cutting strategy. If Lloyds doesn’t increase the volume of its issued loans (without compromising quality) to offset thinner margins, it may find itself facing some increasingly tough comparables starting in the next 18 months. And given UK economic growth’s currently quite weak, that might prove to be quite a challenge.

The bottom line

Even after its rally, Lloyds’ shares aren’t trading at a demanding valuation. Therefore, the bullish sentiment from institutional analysts seems justified, even with some emerging headwinds on the horizon. Having said that, there are other bank stocks performing even better with far less regulatory uncertainty. That’s why, personally, I’m looking elsewhere within this sector.


Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

