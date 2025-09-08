Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 S&P 500 stocks that could survive a stock market crash!

3 S&P 500 stocks that could survive a stock market crash!

Worried about a potential US stock market crash? Here are three top S&P 500 stocks to research that might help investors protect their portfolios.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Tariffs and Global Economic Supply Chains

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The S&P 500 continues to trade at a pretty lofty multiple, with more warnings emerging from investing experts that volatility could soon emerge. For the most part, the bearish predictions are calling for a correction rather than a full-blown crash.

But the latter isn’t entirely out of the question if consumers suddenly get hit with a wave of tariff-related price hikes. So let’s assume the worst and say a US stock market crash is coming. So which stocks might protect an investment portfolio?

3 ‘crash-proof’ investments?

No stock is ever truly crash-proof. Even if the underlying business continues to perform well while the wider market suffers, panicking investors often throw the baby out with the bathwater, sparking volatility, at least in the short term.

While unpleasant, this volatility does create lucrative opportunities for investors with cooler heads. And looking back to previous crashes and corrections, there are several S&P 500 stocks that have demonstrated their resilience.

As a discount retailer, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) often sees a surge in demand as consumers start hunting for bargains. In fact, we’ve already begun seeing early signs of this within the group’s latest results, which show strong like-for-like sales growth while more ‘premium’ peers fall behind.

Then there’s AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), a leading supplier of automotive parts and components. Regardless of economic conditions, people need their vehicles to get around and go to work. And since most consumers typically delay buying new cars during recessions, rising demand for spare parts for DIY repairs creates favourable headwinds.

And continuing the theme of non-discretionary spending, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is another S&P 500 stock with a knack for being resilient. Demand for its essential household brands such as Oral-B, Ariel, and Pampers tends to remain high, thanks to relatively stable sales of its healthcare, homecare, and babycare products.

Nothing’s risk-free

These three businesses appear to be well-positioned to deliver robust results in a post-tariff world. However, it’s important to recognise that none of them are guaranteed winners.

Walmart’s still susceptible to tariff-related impacts throughout its supply chain that could put pressure on margins. The company might be able to pass some of this cost onto consumers, but with its reputation built on being a cheap retailer, there’s a limit to this strategy, potentially harming earnings.

Procter & Gamble’s in a similar situation, where higher raw material prices could squeeze profitability. Even with strong brands, its ability to pass on costs could be limited by the rising number of cheaper private-label alternative products that shoppers can switch to.

As for AutoZone, the company could also encounter some issues. Consumers may opt to switch to public transportation if their cars stop working. The firm may also see a reduction in the frequency of non-essential repairs, creating some growth headwinds.

The bottom line

Each of these S&P 500 enterprises has a long track record of navigating through even the worst economic storms, including the global economic meltdown in 2008. Therefore, despite the potential challenges, investors concerned about a looming recession may want to consider investigating these businesses as a way to diversify their portfolios.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Walmart. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

40 and no savings? It’s never too late! Aim to retire comfortably putting just £300 a month in a SIPP

| Mark Hartley

If you're worried about having enough money to retire, fear not. Regular SIPP investments can add a lot to a…

Read more »

A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.
Investing Articles

Didn’t buy Barclays shares? Here’s how much money investors have made in 2025

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Barclays shares are on the rise, beating the FTSE 100 by 4.6 times since the start of 2025, but what…

Read more »

A hiker and their dog walking towards the mountain summit of High Spy from Maiden Moor at sunrise
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in BP shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With this oil & gas giant returning to its roots, BP shares have charged ahead over the last five years,…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100’s largest company could surpass a £200bn market valuation this year

| Dr. James Fox

AstraZeneca is the largest company on the FTSE 100, and it could soon have a more-than-£200bn valuation as the market’s…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

Didn’t buy Lloyds’ shares? Here’s how much money investors have made in 2025

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Lloyds' shares have thrashed the FTSE 100's performance, delivering more than three times the gains in 2025, so far. But…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares to reach £14.40!? Here’s what the latest forecasts say

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The analyst team at Citigroup have raised their profit guidance and now expects Rolls-Royce shares to continue surging by another…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

10% yields?! These income shares have some of the biggest dividends on the London stock market

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

There are lots of income shares offering double-digit yields today, but are these too good to be true? Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in FTSE shares to target a £30k passive income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Index investors could need up to £910,000 to unlock a £30,000 dividend income. But by picking individual stocks, this could…

Read more »