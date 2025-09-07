Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If an investor put £10,000 into Aviva shares 12 months ago, here’s what they’d have now

If an investor put £10,000 into Aviva shares 12 months ago, here’s what they’d have now

Aviva shares have outstripped rival FTSE 100 insurers in recent years, and investors have received some generous dividends on top, says Harvey Jones.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Fathers Walking With Their Little Boy

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

After years of being stuck in first gear, Aviva (LSE: AV.) shares are now motoring happily along. That’s brilliant news for long-term investors who’ve bagged a winning combination of share price growth and a high-and-rising dividend.

The Aviva share price is up 150% over the last five years. Over the same period, shares in rival Legal & General Group edged forwards a mere 15%. So that’s 10 times the growth.

The transformation’s been driven by CEO Amanda Blanc, who’s pushed through asset sales, concentrated on core businesses and worked hard to improve efficiency. Investors have been rewarded for their patience.

Accelerating growth

Latest results, published on 14 August, showed a bumper 22% jump in half-year operating profit to £1.07bn, helped by price increases and higher premium income. Wealth net flows rose 16% to £5.8bn. 

The board hiked the interim dividend 10% to 13.1p, underlining management’s commitment to rewarding shareholders.

The stock’s also benefited from a wider market trend, as global investors rediscover the attractions of high-yielding FTSE 100 financials. Markets are now looking ahead to November when the group will set out more details on its £3.7bn takeover of Direct Line, which could add further scale.

FTSE 100 income winner

The momentum’s clear in the share price. Over the past 12 months Aviva’s risen 33.75%. Add the trailing dividend yield of 5.45% and the total return climbs to 39.2%. That means an investor who put £10,000 into the stock a year ago would be sitting on £13,920 today. It’s an impressive result for a company that not so long ago was regarded as a bit of a plodder.

At some point, it’s likely to slow. We may not be far away from it either. Consensus broker forecasts produce a median 12-month target price of 671.2p. That’s just 2.25% above where we are now. 

The dividend yield’s forecast to climb to 5.87%, which if correct would give a projected total return of about 8.1%. If our investor kept their £13,920 invested, that would swell the value of their stake to £15,047. That’s a pretty nifty return over just two years.

Stock market risk

There are threats to consider. A global market shock could dent the value of Aviva’s assets under management and slow inflows. The Direct Line deal carries execution challenges, as acquisitions always do. This is a competitive sector, and new growth areas like bulk annuities can quickly become crowded.

With a high price-to-earnings ratio around 27, the group will need to keep delivering strong results to justify today’s high valuation.

Even so, I think the long-term case remains solid. Blanc has restored momentum and even if the growth slows there’s still that income. Analysts are mostly supportive, with nine out of 15 rating the stock a Buy and five saying Hold. None say Sell.

I’ve already got plenty of exposure to FTSE 100 financials, including Legal & General. I’ll stick with that, in the hope that one day it will enjoy a growth spurt too. I could be in for a bit of a weight.

For others, I think Aviva’s well worth considering, but with a long-term view as the excitement may slow a little from here.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

Should I drop this under-achieving FTSE 100 dividend stock from my SIPP?

| Harvey Jones

GSK used to be the most admired dividend stock on the FTSE 100 but that was a long time ago.…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

With a spare £280, here’s how someone could start buying shares this September

| Christopher Ruane

Is it possible to start buying shares with under £300? This writer thinks so but also sees some potential pitfalls.…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

2 small-cap stocks to consider buying on the London Stock Exchange

| Ben McPoland

The London Stock Exchange is home to many interesting companies, including these two smaller ones that are both growing nicely.

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

As Burberry prepares to rejoin the FTSE 100, could the stock be the next Rolls-Royce?

| Stephen Wright

Burberry is rejoining the FTSE 100 this month. But with internal improvements and a better trading environment, is the turnaround…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

A growth stock I bought in 2022 is up 328%. Here’s why I’m not happy about it

| Stephen Wright

Having successfully picked a growth stock that’s more than tripled in the last three years, why is our investor regretting…

Read more »

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

Back at its Covid-19 lows, is this FTSE 250 stock a screaming buy?

| Stephen Wright

In 2020, SSP Group’s stores were shut due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. That’s all changed now, so why is the…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

Get ready for a US stock market correction, say the experts

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Some of the biggest stock market names are cautioning investors that a potential correction could be on the horizon. What…

Read more »

Senior Adult Black Female Tourist Admiring London
Investing Articles

Forecast: see what’s predicted for the red-hot HSBC share price over the next 12 months

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the HSBC share price has had a brilliant run, giving investors dividends, share buybacks, and capital growth.…

Read more »