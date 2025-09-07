Here’s what UK stocks SIPP millionaires are buying!

Want to know which UK stocks the elite SIPP millionaires are buying today? Zaven Boyrazian explores the most popular picks in 2025.

What are the best UK stocks to buy and hold in a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)? Perhaps some of the best group of people to ask are the SIPP millionaires themselves. According to Hargreaves Lansdown, there are an estimated 3,794 of these elite investors on its platform who have built an impressive retirement nest egg.

Most of these investors have both UK and US stocks in their pension portfolios. In fact, Apple and Nvidia are the two most popular picks. However, when it comes to British enterprises, the pattern’s clear. Investors are focusing their funds on FTSE 100 stocks, specifically Lloyds (LSE:LLOY), Legal & General, Shell, and Aviva.

Investing in FTSE titans

It’s not hard to understand the appeal of these UK stocks. SIPP millionaires gain exposure to a wide range of economically critical sectors, with each stock paying out a tasty dividend yield to generate some lovely passive income. What’s more, their industry dominance and strong financial positions also serve as a natural buffer against market volatility – a nice counterbalance to fluctuating US growth stocks.

So are these no-brainer buys for investors preparing for their own retirement? Maybe not.

It’s important to note that these are the stocks SIPP millionaires own today. They’re not necessarily the investments that allowed them to build their impressive wealth in the first place. After all, once a chunky retirement portfolio is established, many investors transition from a growth-oriented strategy to a more defensive one. And Lloyds is a perfect example of this.

Zooming in on Lloyds

As one of the largest retail banks in Britain, Lloyds isn’t likely to provide explosive investor returns. While the financial institution has delivered some pretty impressive gains over the last five years, its longer-term share price performance has been pretty weak. In fact, even after the recent rally, the stock’s still trading below late 2015 levels.

This underperformance is down to a variety of factors, including operating in a near-zero interest rate environment, as well as a lack of UK economic growth. After all, Lloyds is often seen as a proxy for the British economy.

However, the steady and continuous stream of income from issuing loans and mortgages has given management the flexibility to pay dividends at a current 4.2% yield. And while there’s an element of cyclicality in business and consumer borrowing activity, the long-term demand for such services remains rock solid.

It’s a similar story with the other UK stocks on this list. Insurance is likely never going to fall out of fashion while energy demand’s only expected to rise. But with these businesses already boasting some of the largest market-caps on the London Stock Exchange, their growth potential isn’t as impressive compared to some smaller innovative players in these sectors.

So where does that leave investors? For those who have already successfully grown their SIPPs to a chunky size, these more defensive investments may be worth investigating further. Of course, these are far from risk-free investments, but their size does provide some attractive shelter from market volatility. Yet, for investors seeking to build wealth rather than protect it, these popular large-cap stocks might not be a great fit.