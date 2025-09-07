Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s what UK stocks SIPP millionaires are buying!

Here’s what UK stocks SIPP millionaires are buying!

Want to know which UK stocks the elite SIPP millionaires are buying today? Zaven Boyrazian explores the most popular picks in 2025.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

What are the best UK stocks to buy and hold in a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)? Perhaps some of the best group of people to ask are the SIPP millionaires themselves. According to Hargreaves Lansdown, there are an estimated 3,794 of these elite investors on its platform who have built an impressive retirement nest egg.

Most of these investors have both UK and US stocks in their pension portfolios. In fact, Apple and Nvidia are the two most popular picks. However, when it comes to British enterprises, the pattern’s clear. Investors are focusing their funds on FTSE 100 stocks, specifically Lloyds (LSE:LLOY), Legal & General, Shell, and Aviva.

Investing in FTSE titans

It’s not hard to understand the appeal of these UK stocks. SIPP millionaires gain exposure to a wide range of economically critical sectors, with each stock paying out a tasty dividend yield to generate some lovely passive income. What’s more, their industry dominance and strong financial positions also serve as a natural buffer against market volatility – a nice counterbalance to fluctuating US growth stocks.

So are these no-brainer buys for investors preparing for their own retirement? Maybe not.

It’s important to note that these are the stocks SIPP millionaires own today. They’re not necessarily the investments that allowed them to build their impressive wealth in the first place. After all, once a chunky retirement portfolio is established, many investors transition from a growth-oriented strategy to a more defensive one. And Lloyds is a perfect example of this.

Zooming in on Lloyds

As one of the largest retail banks in Britain, Lloyds isn’t likely to provide explosive investor returns. While the financial institution has delivered some pretty impressive gains over the last five years, its longer-term share price performance has been pretty weak. In fact, even after the recent rally, the stock’s still trading below late 2015 levels.

This underperformance is down to a variety of factors, including operating in a near-zero interest rate environment, as well as a lack of UK economic growth. After all, Lloyds is often seen as a proxy for the British economy.

However, the steady and continuous stream of income from issuing loans and mortgages has given management the flexibility to pay dividends at a current 4.2% yield. And while there’s an element of cyclicality in business and consumer borrowing activity, the long-term demand for such services remains rock solid.

It’s a similar story with the other UK stocks on this list. Insurance is likely never going to fall out of fashion while energy demand’s only expected to rise. But with these businesses already boasting some of the largest market-caps on the London Stock Exchange, their growth potential isn’t as impressive compared to some smaller innovative players in these sectors.

So where does that leave investors? For those who have already successfully grown their SIPPs to a chunky size, these more defensive investments may be worth investigating further. Of course, these are far from risk-free investments, but their size does provide some attractive shelter from market volatility. Yet, for investors seeking to build wealth rather than protect it, these popular large-cap stocks might not be a great fit.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

Get ready for a US stock market correction, say the experts

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Some of the biggest stock market names are cautioning investors that a potential correction could be on the horizon. What…

Read more »

Senior Adult Black Female Tourist Admiring London
Investing Articles

Forecast: see what’s predicted for the red-hot HSBC share price over the next 12 months

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the HSBC share price has had a brilliant run, giving investors dividends, share buybacks, and capital growth.…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

Down 50%, this UK stock offers a 14.1% dividend yield for investors!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This unloved language expert offers one of the highest dividend yields on the British stock market right now as management…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Is this 9.7%-yielding second income opportunity too good to be true?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

At 9.7%, this is one of the highest-yielding income stocks in the FTSE 100. So should investors be rushing to…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 income stocks to consider as the threat of financial meltdown grows

| Royston Wild

Discover two UK income shares that offer FTSE 100-beating dividend yields -- and why they are worth serious attention right…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks & Shares ISA to target a £50,000 passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

We’d all love a passive income, but just how can we make that happen? Here, Dr James Fox explains one…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks that might do well in an ISA during a recession

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a couple of stocks that might make decent additions to an ISA portfolio during any economic downturn…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Meet the penny stock yielding 5% that banks think can surge 58%

| Ben McPoland

This penny stock is suffering from the UK's construction industry downturn, but analysts reckon it's undervalued at current levels.

Read more »