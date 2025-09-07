Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 small-cap stocks to consider buying on the London Stock Exchange

2 small-cap stocks to consider buying on the London Stock Exchange

The London Stock Exchange is home to many interesting companies, including these two smaller ones that are both growing nicely.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Small-cap shares on the London Stock Exchange have the potential to rise faster than larger peers due to being earlier in their growth journeys. Here are two that I reckon deserve closer attention from investors.

Riding the gold boom

Ramsdens (LSE:RFX) is a high street pawnbroker boasting four divisions: precious metals buying, jewellery retail, foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking loans. 

The company is benefitting from two trends that I expect to continue. The first is a rising gold price, with the yellow metal hitting new highs due to a number of factors, including stubborn inflation and global economic uncertainty.

In the six months to 31 March, a higher gold price sent gross profit in Ramsdens’ precious metals unit surging 53%. This helped pre-tax profit reach a record £6.1m, with more than £15m now expected for the full year.

The second trend is the cost-of-living crisis, which is forcing more people to sell jewellery and/or seek pawnbroking loans. Sadly, I see this getting worse, with tax rises and spending cuts now looking inevitable.

Ramsdens is focused on helping customers repay part of their loan if more time is necessary. It does this to not only act responsibly, but also to keep the door open for future borrowing when needed.

Now, one thing worth mentioning is that rival H&T has been snapped up by Firstcash to create the largest publicly traded pawnbroker in the US, Latin America, and UK. So, Ramsdens could face rising competition, as Firstcash has deeper pockets to invest in UK store expansion and marketing.

That said, Ramsdens is planning to open six to eight new shops each year, adding to its existing 169 stores. And its growing its online presence in both gold buying and jewellery selling, with dedicated websites attracting new customers.

The stock’s up 53% over the past year. Yet, a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.7 still looks reasonable, while there’s a 4% dividend yield on offer.

Fast-growing fintech

The second small-cap is Beeks Financial Cloud (LSE:BKS), which rents out secure cloud servers to banks, brokers, and other financial companies. It provides low-latency hosting right next to major financial exchanges, enabling customers to trade faster.

When I first started digging into the company a few months ago, I was worried about competition. There are so many fintech innovators around these days, and this still adds risk, I feel.

However, Beeks is growing strongly, and recently signed a contract with crypto exchange Kraken. Just in August, it secured over $7m of new contracts for its Private Cloud platform.

These latest wins span financial institutions across different geographies, underpinning my confidence in Beeks’ growth prospects. It has also taken a strategic minority stake in Liquid-Markets-Solutions, a Swiss provider of ultra-fast network equipment for financial trading.

Encouragingly, Beeks is already profitable, and its forward P/E ratio of 24.8 is far from ridiculous for a growing fintech.

Market cap Expected revenue (FY2025)
Ramsdens £112m£109m
Beeks Financial Cloud£145m£37.3m

Foolish bottom line

To sum up, Ramsdens is a dividend-paying pawnbroker with a strong balance sheet that’s benefitting from the surging gold price.

Meanwhile, Beeks is an up-and-coming fintech growing quickly both domestically and abroad.

While small-caps can add risk, given their modest scale, I feel these two could ones to consider for those seeking a nice blend of high growth (Beeks) and steady income (Ramsdens).


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Beeks Financial Cloud Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

Should I drop this under-achieving FTSE 100 dividend stock from my SIPP?

| Harvey Jones

GSK used to be the most admired dividend stock on the FTSE 100 but that was a long time ago.…

Read more »

Fathers Walking With Their Little Boy
Investing Articles

If an investor put £10,000 into Aviva shares 12 months ago, here’s what they’d have now

| Harvey Jones

Aviva shares have outstripped rival FTSE 100 insurers in recent years, and investors have received some generous dividends on top,…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

With a spare £280, here’s how someone could start buying shares this September

| Christopher Ruane

Is it possible to start buying shares with under £300? This writer thinks so but also sees some potential pitfalls.…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

As Burberry prepares to rejoin the FTSE 100, could the stock be the next Rolls-Royce?

| Stephen Wright

Burberry is rejoining the FTSE 100 this month. But with internal improvements and a better trading environment, is the turnaround…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

A growth stock I bought in 2022 is up 328%. Here’s why I’m not happy about it

| Stephen Wright

Having successfully picked a growth stock that’s more than tripled in the last three years, why is our investor regretting…

Read more »

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

Back at its Covid-19 lows, is this FTSE 250 stock a screaming buy?

| Stephen Wright

In 2020, SSP Group’s stores were shut due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. That’s all changed now, so why is the…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

Get ready for a US stock market correction, say the experts

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Some of the biggest stock market names are cautioning investors that a potential correction could be on the horizon. What…

Read more »

Senior Adult Black Female Tourist Admiring London
Investing Articles

Forecast: see what’s predicted for the red-hot HSBC share price over the next 12 months

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the HSBC share price has had a brilliant run, giving investors dividends, share buybacks, and capital growth.…

Read more »