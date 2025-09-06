Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should stock market investors be worried about an AI bubble?

Should stock market investors be worried about an AI bubble?

A lot of well-known stock market investors have been talking about an ‘AI bubble’. Could we be about to see a meltdown in this area of the market?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Recently, there’s been quite a bit of talk about an artificial intelligence-related ‘AI bubble’ in the stock market. A bubble is where the price of an asset, or group of assets, rises rapidly and ends up well above its fundamental value.

Is this an issue that investors should be concerned about? Here’s my take.

Is this another dotcom boom?

The general view of those who’ve said there may be an AI bubble today is that market conditions are currently very similar to those seen in the dotcom boom of the late 1990s. Back then, technology stocks shot up spectacularly – to sky-high valuations – on the back of excitement around the internet, only to come crashing back down in the early 2000s, when investors realised that not many of these companies were going to make any money from the internet.

To my mind however, today’s landscape looks quite different to the late 1990s. For a start, unlike in the late 90s, a lot of the leaders of this tech revolution still have reasonable valuations. Take Google-owner Alphabet for example. It’s currently trading on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22. That’s a relatively low valuation for a tech company with a diversified business model, huge free cash flow, and a fortress balance sheet.

Sure, some tech stocks have valuations that look a little elevated. Microsoft, for example, is currently trading on a P/E ratio of 33. That’s hardly bubble territory though. Back in the late 1990s, this stock had a P/E ratio in the 70s.

Secondly, AI is being adopted by consumers very quickly. For example, ChatGPT now has 800m weekly active users while Google’s AI Overviews has 2bn monthly users. AI’s also being used by businesses to increase efficiency — Facebook’s using the tech to create a more powerful, targeted advertising platform.

So this is a very different set-up to the dotcom boom. Back then, there were lots of great business ideas related to the internet but few were actually viable.

So in my view, AI’s not a bubble.

Mini bubbles in the market

That said, I do see ‘mini bubbles’ in AI. I believe some stocks have run too fast too soon, and are now detached from their fundamentals.

Palantir’s (NASDAQ: PLTR) one such stock I don’t think’s worth considering. It’s a great company growing at a phenomenal rate thanks to AI (48% revenue growth last quarter). But its valuation doesn’t make sense to me. It trades at around 90 times this year’s projected sales — not earnings!

To my mind, that’s bubble territory. So I think caution’s warranted.

While the company’s growing rapidly today, I don’t think it will grow at this rate forever. And when growth slows, investors will most likely decide it’s not worth 90 times sales.

Note that I’m not the only one who sees this stock as overvalued. Recently, another media outlet ran an article entitled ’Palantir might be the most overvalued firm of all time’.

How I’m playing the AI boom

Given my take on the landscape, I’m going to keep investing in AI. But I will pick my spots, investing in companies I feel are trading at reasonable valuations.

I’ll also remain diversified. That way, if AI stocks do crash, my portfolio won’t burst with it.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Could the FTSE 100 hit another all-time high this September?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks the FTSE 100 index could possibly continue its impressive run. Rather than buying the index, he's hunting…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

£3,000 in savings? Here’s how that could be used to start investing this week

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how someone could start investing in the stock market with a few thousand pounds to spare.

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Up 13.8%! This FTSE 100 index tracker’s crushing the S&P 500 this year!

| Mark Hartley

The S&P 500’s long been seen as the home of top-performing stocks but in 2025 it’s fallen behind this FTSE…

Read more »

Business man pointing at 'Sell' sign
Investing Articles

Hedge funds are betting big against these struggling UK shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

These are the most heavily shorted UK shares on the market in 2025. But why are hedge funds so pessimistic?…

Read more »

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a yearly passive income of £100,000 at retirement?

| Andrew Mackie

It is time to whip out the calculator and demonstrate how the power of compounding can supercharge any Stocks and…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how a £20k investment in dividend shares now could earn over £5k a year in passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

With one £20k investment today, our writer explains how a multi-year dividend share strategy could end up earning over £5k…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Forecast: here’s what I think a £1,000 investment in Rolls-Royce shares could be worth in 2028

| Stephen Wright

At a P/E ratio of 16, Rolls-Royce shares look like a bargain. But could that lead to outsize returns for…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

£500 buys 726 shares in this 10.7%-yielding income stock!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Looking to invest a small lump sum? This under-the-radar income stock now offers a double-digit dividend yield, but is it…

Read more »