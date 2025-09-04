Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Taylor Wimpey shares now offer a 10% dividend yield. Should investors consider buying them?

Taylor Wimpey shares now offer a 10% dividend yield. Should investors consider buying them?

The Taylor Wimpey share price has fallen around 40% over the last year. As a result, the dividend yield on the stock has soared to monster levels.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
a couple embrace in front of their new home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

British housebuilder Taylor Wimpey‘s (LSE: TW.) share price has tanked recently. As a result, the dividend yield on the stock has climbed to around 10%.

Should investors consider buying the shares for this monster yield? Or is this a ‘dividend trap’? Let’s discuss.

Is this yield for real?

In the investment world, there’s no such thing as a free lunch. So with stock now sporting a yield that’s more than twice the FTSE 100 average, we need to look at the risks here.

Looking at the financials, the dividend coverage ratio (the ratio of earnings per share to dividends per share) immediately jumps out at me. Because it’s very low, signaling that the payout may not be sustainable.

This year, Taylor Wimpey’s forecast to pay out 9.18p per share in dividends. Yet earnings per share are only expected to be 8.32p. That gives us a dividend coverage ratio of just 0.91. Generally speaking, a ratio under one is a major red flag.

I’ll point out here that earnings per share for the first half of 2025 were only 3.2p. So getting to 8.32p for the year might be a stretch.

Inconsistent dividend payers

Another thing to be aware of is that housebuilders have a terrible track record when it comes to dividend consistency. Sure, these companies pay some big payouts when times are good. However, when times are bad, they typically cut their payouts or even cancel them entirely. Given this inconsistency, professional fund managers often steer clear of these stocks.

Zooming in on Taylor Wimpey, it cut its payout significantly in 2019, while it cancelled it completely between 2009 and 2011. So investors should definitely not rely on the dividend forecast here.

Experiencing challenges in 2025

Finally, investors should be aware that this company’s struggling at the moment. Recently, it reported a 12% drop in operating profit for H1 and cut its profit guidance for 2025. Drivers of the weak operational performance included inflation (higher staff and material costs), weak demand for new houses due to a lack of affordability, an unexpected charge (relating to principal contractor remediation works on a historical site), and planning delays.

As a result of this performance, City analysts have been lowering their earnings forecasts and price targets. This kind of activity can put pressure on a stock.

Worth a look?

Now despite all these issues, the stock could still be worth considering. In the short term, lower interest rates could help housing affordability. Meanwhile, in the long run, the fundamentals appear to be positive, with significant unmet demand for UK housing.

It’s worth noting that at the end of H1, the company had an order book of 7,269 homes. This was worth about £2.1bn.

I just think there are better (and safer) stocks to consider buying though. To my mind, buying this stock is quite risky due to the cyclical nature of housebuilding.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Meet the British billionaire who says the AI stock market bubble will pop

| Ben McPoland

This investor thinks one part of the stock market is set to boom, with tens of billions of robots doing…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

Down 18% from June, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 250 world-leading hi-tech defence stock?

| Simon Watkins

Shares in this FTSE 250 leader in high-technology testing and evaluation systems for the defence sector are significantly down, leaving…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Do frothy valuations in the S&P 500 make the FTSE 100 a more compelling choice?

| Andrew Mackie

Which makes for a better investment today, the S&P 500 or FTSE 100? This writer argues there is value in…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is Lloyds’ share price cheap after a 6% dip from its August 1-year high?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds’ share price has dropped from its recent 12-month high, but this doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now. I ran…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

These 3 high-yielding FTSE 100 shares go ex-dividend soon

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers if there's an income opportunity in three FTSE 100 stocks that go ex-dividend in September. One has…

Read more »

Senior couple are walking their dog through a public park in Autumn.
Investing Articles

What kind of portfolio is needed to target a £3k monthly passive income by retirement?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley runs the numbers to get an idea of the type of share portfolio required to achieve a meaningful…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Investing Articles

With the football season under way, is it time to consider this FTSE stock?

| James Beard

Our writer considers taking a position in Celtic, current champions of the Scottish Premiership and the only soccer club listed…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Why are passive income investors only holding stocks for 3.6 years?

| John Fieldsend

Investors are holding stocks for ever shorter durations! Our Foolish author thinks longer holding periods are best for those serious…

Read more »