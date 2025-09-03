3 UK shares I think are worth considering this September

Mark Hartley details a trio of UK shares he thinks investors would be wise to consider this September, offering a balance of growth and income.

As we head into autumn, I’ve been eyeing global markets to see what UK shares look attractive this month. There are plenty of moving parts right now. Tariff uncertainty remains a key driver of sentiment, while concerns about the US Federal Reserve’s next steps continue to weigh heavily on investor confidence.

For UK investors, this mix of uncertainty and opportunity creates fertile ground. I’ve picked out three UK shares that I think strike an interesting balance between growth potential and defensive appeal.

Fresnillo

The Fresnillo (LSE: FRES) share price gained a hefty 30% in August as gold and silver prices surged. That kind of jump is difficult to ignore. With investors increasingly looking for safe-haven assets amid uncertainty around US Federal Reserve policy, this trend looks like it could continue.

Fresnillo is no small operation. It’s the world’s largest producer of silver from ore and Mexico’s second-largest gold miner. Revenue is up 35% year on year to £3bn, while earnings climbed an impressive 78.5%.

That said, valuation is becoming a concern. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.4, the stock isn’t exactly cheap. If gold and silver prices were to retreat sharply, the Fresnillo share price would likely come back down just as quickly.

Still, in an uncertain global environment, I think the attraction of safe-haven assets means Fresnillo is worth considering.

Tritax Big Box

Tritax Big Box (LSE: BBOX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specialising in warehouses and logistics. It may not sound exciting, but the future looks increasingly bright for this niche sector. Rising demand for data centre facilities is expected to give earnings a healthy boost, while easing interest rates are helping property valuations recover.

At today’s prices, it trades at around a 20% discount to net asset value (NAV). On top of that, it offers a dividend yield of 5.7%.

However, Tritax is vulnerable to property cycles and much of its revenue relies on a few large clients. Losing one large client could seriously dent its profits.

But it does have a strong land bank that benefits from favourable logistics market dynamics. I think it’s worth considering as a means to tap into local AI-related growth without chasing speculative US tech stocks.

Agronomics

For something a little different, Agronomics has been catching my eye. This penny stock is an investment group specialising in cellular agriculture — think lab-grown meat and animal-free dairy products. It’s an ambitious bet on what could become a transformative industry.

The share price is already up 95% in 2025, revealing how much enthusiasm there is for this space. Still, there are real risks. These products could take years to reach commercial viability, and swaying public opinion may not be straightforward. There’s no guarantee that Agronomics will succeed.

That said, for investors looking to get in early on a potentially groundbreaking technology, it could be one of the more speculative — but intriguing — UK shares available today.

Diverse options

From safe-haven mining to logistics property and futuristic food, these three UK shares span very different corners of the market. Each carries its own risks, but together they highlight the diversity of opportunities available right now.

With global markets on edge, I think September could be an interesting time to explore what the UK market has to offer.