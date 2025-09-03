Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 investment trusts to consider for a high-performing, diversified ISA

3 investment trusts to consider for a high-performing, diversified ISA

The London stock market is jam-packed with five-star investment trusts. Here are three to consider for a diversified Stocks and Shares ISA.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Diversification doesn’t need to mean settling for sub-par returns. With hundreds of investment trusts to choose from, UK investors can effectively spread their holdings to reduce risk, while still targeting significant capital gains and a large and reliable flow of dividends.

Here are three I think investors should consider as part of a high-performing Stocks and Shares ISA.

Tech star

The first thing to think about is harnessing the huge growth potential of the information technology sector. The digital economy continues to expand rapidly, and phenomena like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, self-driving vehicles and automation are all tipped for incredible long-term growth.

The Allianz Technology Trust (LSE:ATT) is one investment vehicle that’s well placed to capture these opportunities. It holds a total of 49 tech shares, comprising market leaders and companies with great track records of innovation including Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Meta and Alphabet.

It’s important to remember that this sector’s highly cyclical, leaving the trust vulnerable in economic downturns. But I feel Allianz Technology’s long-term record speaks for itself. It’s delivered an average annual return of almost 8% since 2015.

Dividend collector

Holding a collection of dividend shares can provide a smoother ISA return over the economic cycle. Capital gains can be hard to come by during downturns, but this can be offset with shares that deliver a passive income.

The Chelverton UK Dividend Trust (LSE:SDV) can deliver on this strategy. Annual dividends have grown consistently for the last 14 years. And during the past five years, they’ve expanded at a healthy average rate of 6.3%.

City analysts expect this trend to continue. And so the dividend yield here for 2025 is an enormous 9.3%.

In total, the Chelverton trust holds shares in 66 companies, ranging from heavyweights with market caps above £1bn to tiddlers with a value below £100m. Therefore it provides exposure to mature companies with strong balance sheets, to smaller businesses with greater growth potential.

This weighting of small-caps admittedly also creates greater danger for investors. But as part of a diversified portfolio still think the trust’s worth considering.

The globetrotter

The final investment trust worth thinking about to round off our diversified ISA is the Monks Investment Trust (LSE:MNKS).

While the other two trusts provide exposure to just US and UK shares, this one’s net is spread far and wide, covering North America, Europe, Japan and global emerging markets. While the latter group may leave it more vulnerable to political shocks, its wide wingspan importantly also leaves it less dependent on a single region to drive performance.

This is another growth-based trust, but its 100+ holdings are widely spread across different sectors. These include tech stocks like Allianz Technology Trust owns, but also industrials, consumer goods, financial services and healthcare companies, among others.

It’s a strategy that’s paid off handsomely. Over the last decade, Monks has delivered an average annual return of roughly 13%.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Just over £119 now, AstraZeneca’s share price looks cheap to me anywhere under £220.91

| Simon Watkins

AstraZeneca’s share price has fallen since its September one-year high, which indicates that it could be a bargain. I ran…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

This superb FTSE dividend star’s yield is forecast to rise to 8.6% by 2027, so should I buy more right now?

| Simon Watkins

This high-yield financial stock already pays one of the highest dividends in any major FTSE index, but analysts forecast that…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 UK shares I think are worth considering this September

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley details a trio of UK shares he thinks investors would be wise to consider this September, offering a…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Could this reliable 10%-yielding dividend stock help boost a second income portfolio?

| Mark Hartley

When designing a portfolio to earn a second income, dividend stocks are the place to look. But not every high-yielder…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

Why the stock market often falls in September

| Stephen Wright

This time of year is often a difficult one for the stock market. But Stephen Wright is on the lookout…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Here’s what it will take for the Lloyds share price to get to £1

| Stephen Wright

With a potential interest rate cut, a motor loans compensation programme, and a possible interest rate cut, can the Lloyds…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

How to claim your share of £80bn in passive income from FTSE 100 shares

| Cliff D'Arcy

Analysts expect FTSE 100 shares to pay out £80.4bn in dividends this year. Here's how my family grabs our share…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Will I see Jet2 shares on the FTSE 100 any time soon?

| Dr. James Fox

Jet2 shares have surged from their lows and could be set to rise higher. That’s what analysts think anyway. Dr…

Read more »