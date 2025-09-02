Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: in 12 months BP and IAG shares could turn £10,000 into…

Prediction: in 12 months BP and IAG shares could turn £10,000 into…

Harvey Jones says BP and IAG shares have done well lately, but still face some major challenges. What do the experts expect from these FTSE 100 stocks?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

IAG (LSE: IAG) shares have been on a tear lately. I’m happy because I hold them in my Self-Invested Personal Pension alongside BP (LSE: BP), which has also been doing well.

Both are relatively recent buys and have delivered decent gains, jumping 20% in the last three months. But their longer-term stories could hardly be more different. Over the past year, International Consolidated Airlines Group, to use its full name, is up 115%, while BP grew just 0.38%.

The two companies respond very differently to oil price movements. When Brent crude is strong, BP benefits as revenues rise. Airlines feel the pinch instead, with higher fuel costs eroding margins. When crude slipped to around $62 in May, BP was in the doldrums while IAG soared. Since then, oil has drifted back towards $70, lending BP some support.

FTSE 100 recovery stocks

The contrast shows up in valuations too. Despite its surge, IAG still trades on a lowly price-to-earnings ratio of just 8.7. Investors shouldn’t assume the stock will inexorably rise until it falls into line with the supposedly fair value P/E of 15. Airlines are very exposed to shocks from natural disasters, terrorism, and economic downturns. Some kind of discount may persist.

BP’s P/E has ballooned to a staggering 245. The culprit is last year’s 97% collapse in earnings per share, which tumbled from 88 US cents in 2023 to just 2 cents in 2024. Profits tumbled from $23.75bn to $6.78bn over the same period. It’s still making money, just nowhere near as much.

Dividend yields in focus

Income investors will note the difference in payouts. BP still yields 5.1% on a trailing basis, with forecasts pointing to a 5.5% yield this year. Dividends are covered 1.4 times by earnings, so look sustainable if oil holds steady. The board has scaled back quarterly share buybacks though, down from $1.75bn in 2023 to $750m in the first two quarters of this year.

IAG can’t compete on income but it is restoring its dividend after cancelling it during the pandemic. Forecasts suggest a 2.5% yield this year, edging up to 2.63% in 2026. With luck, it should continue to climb but time will tell.

BP’s CEO Murray Auchincloss is shifting the company back towards fossil fuels. It’s also been boosted by some major new discoveries, cheering investors. However, this also leaves it vulnerable if renewables make the long-awaited breakthrough.

Growth forecasts

Analysts are cautiously positive on both stocks. For IAG, the consensus one-year price target stands at 431p, implying an 11.4% gain from today’s 387p. For BP, forecasts point to a rise from 435p to 466p, a modest 7.1% improvement. Add in dividends and the total returns climb to 13.9% for IAG and 12.6% for BP. That would turn a £10,000 investment into £11,390 and £11,260, respectively. Pretty respectable, but not magnificent.

Long-term investors might consider buying both, but they should accept the risks that come with them. Airlines will always be volatile, and oil producers remain at the mercy of commodity cycles. It’s worth checking out other FTSE 100 opportunities first, as investors may find more excitement elsewhere.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Bp P.l.c. and International Consolidated Airlines Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing For Beginners

2 of the best defensive UK stocks to help protect my portfolio

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he feels it's smart to buy defensive UK stocks even when the stock market is doing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 gold stocks and ETFs to consider as gold prices hit new highs

| Royston Wild

Discover why gold prices are on the rise once again, and the pros and cons of buying gold stocks and…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
US Stock

Prediction: a £2k investment in Meta stock could turn into this much in 12 months’ time…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith combines the financial outlook with the progress being made in AI adoption and estimates where he believes Meta…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

Prediction: I think this AI stock will smash Nvidia and Palantir over the next 12 months

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors have been piling into Palantir stock recently. Meanwhile, Nvidia also remains popular. But could this AI stock outperform both…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing For Beginners

How big does my portfolio need to be to make £2.5k of monthly passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some of the ways to generate passive income from stocks and works out how he could…

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in JD Sports shares 4 years ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

The rise and rise of athleisure and other types of sportswear has been a massive boon for JD Sports shares…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 tech stock that could surge 120%, according to this bank

| Ben McPoland

Most City experts reckon this FTSE tech stock from the mid-cap index is incredibly undervalued. Ben McPoland takes a closer…

Read more »

Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.
Investing Articles

Check out the latest bumper forecasts for Rolls-Royce, Babcock and BAE Systems shares

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 defence sector continues to show its firepower, with Babcock, Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems all powering upwards. What…

Read more »