Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 8.23% yield! See the income I’ll get by investing £2k before Phoenix shares go ex-dividend on 2 October

8.23% yield! See the income I’ll get by investing £2k before Phoenix shares go ex-dividend on 2 October

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers on his Phoenix shares, to see how much dividend income he can expect next month, and to decide whether to invest more.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

I bought Phoenix (LSE: PHNX) shares 18 months ago when the dividend yield was close to 10%. That was a remarkable level of income, and I’m glad I took the plunge.

I’ve already received three bumper payouts, while the Phoenix share price has climbed 20% in the last year. It’s not climbing today (2 September), though.

FTSE 100 income star

Shares in Phoenix Group Holdings, to use its full name, are down 3.74% to 656p today, as concerns over rising UK bond yields rattle markets. Phoenix manages around £280bn of assets, so falling stock markets can reduce the value of its portfolio.

Rising bond yields are a particular threat to high-yield dividend stocks because they offer investors a higher ‘risk-free return’ from government debt, without exposing their money to the market volatility of equities.

Yet, Phoenix looks solid. Cash generation rose 22% to £1.4bn in 2024. Management is targeting £5.1bn in total between 2024 and 2026, which should support steady future dividends. Its solvency ratio remains strong at 172%.

Equity risks remain

There’s always the chance that dividend payments could be trimmed one day, although Phoenix has managed to hold or increase them in nine of the last 11 years, with average annual increases of 2.91%. Nothing is guaranteed, but the track record is encouraging.

Despite the dip, the stock trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 15. That looks fair value rather than cheap. I think we could be in for a bumpy September, and I’m wondering whether I should take the opportunity to pick up more Phoenix stock at the lower price.

At today’s price, I could buy 304 shares with £2,000 after charges. Analysts expect the next payout to be 25.95p per share. On that basis, that £2k would hand me £78.88 in dividend income.

In fact, I’d get more. I already own 871 shares, which will generate £226. Combined with the new holding, that’s around £305 landing in my account on 30 October. Which is pretty handy. I’d automaticaly reinvest it, something I do with every dividend I receive, as this accelerates the compounding process. This would further increase my stake in Phoenix, and set me up for even more dividends next year.

Reinvest to grow

Of course, this isn’t an easy win. Once a stock goes ex-dividend, its share price typically falls by the amount of the payout to reflect the lost value. Some investors also sell immediately after the ex-dividend date, knowing their cash is on the way. The important thing for me is that nobody can take this income from me once it is declared.

My own plan is simple. I aim to hold this stock for years, reinvesting each twice-yearly payout to buy more shares, and treating any capital growth on top as a bonus.

With the stock still offering one of the highest yields on the FTSE 100, I think income seekers might consider buying Phoenix before it goes ex-dividend on 2 October. I’ve got some cash in my SIPP, and plan to do so myself.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

See the income I’ll get by investing £3k before this 7.8% yielding income stock goes ex-dividend on 11 September

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones calculates how much he will earn in dividends if he invests another £3,000 in what is quickly turning…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in IAG shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) shares have surged over the past 18 months. It’s not such a pretty picture over the…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing For Beginners

2 of the best defensive UK stocks to help protect my portfolio

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he feels it's smart to buy defensive UK stocks even when the stock market is doing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 gold stocks and ETFs to consider as gold prices hit new highs

| Royston Wild

Discover why gold prices are on the rise once again, and the pros and cons of buying gold stocks and…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
US Stock

Prediction: a £2k investment in Meta stock could turn into this much in 12 months’ time…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith combines the financial outlook with the progress being made in AI adoption and estimates where he believes Meta…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months BP and IAG shares could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says BP and IAG shares have done well lately, but still face some major challenges. What do the…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

Prediction: I think this AI stock will smash Nvidia and Palantir over the next 12 months

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors have been piling into Palantir stock recently. Meanwhile, Nvidia also remains popular. But could this AI stock outperform both…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing For Beginners

How big does my portfolio need to be to make £2.5k of monthly passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some of the ways to generate passive income from stocks and works out how he could…

Read more »