Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1 FTSE 250 tech stock that could surge 120%, according to this bank

1 FTSE 250 tech stock that could surge 120%, according to this bank

Most City experts reckon this FTSE tech stock from the mid-cap index is incredibly undervalued. Ben McPoland takes a closer look.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

In June, Deutsche Bank slapped a 580p price target on train ticket booking firm Trainline (LSE:TRN). If that came to fruition, the FTSE 250 stock would more than double an investment made today at 263p.

But this broker isn’t a lone bull. Of the 12 analysts giving ratings in the past three months, 10 of them see Trainline stock as the equivalent of a Strong Buy. None have a Sell rating.

Meanwhile, the consensus price target among these experts is 430p. That’s 63% higher than the current level (but nothing is guaranteed, of course).

Lots of positives

Looking at the stock, I see lots to like. Trainline operates a capital-light digital platform, making money through commissions when train and coach tickets are booked.

These types of companies usually possess attractive metrics, and that’s what we see here. Trainline sports a return on equity (ROE) of almost 20% and a similar operating margin.

As Europe’s most downloaded rail app, Trainline also has a strong international presence. Net ticket sales jumped 41% in Spain last year.

In total, the company reported annual net ticket sales of £5.9bn, generating £442m in revenue (both figures up 12% year on year). So the firm continues to grow, despite overall international revenue being flat due to Google search engine changes.

Beyond the consumer side, Trainline Solutions provides ticketing tech for train operators and businesses. This unit is far more profitable, with an impressive adjusted EBITDA margin of roughly 50% last year.

Nationalisation uncertainty

So, why is the stock down 38% year to date?

The main issue appears to be uncertainty around the government’s plans for a centralised e-ticketing platform under Great British Railways (GBR). We don’t know the exact details yet, but rail nationalisation could disrupt Trainline’s model in the UK (its largest market).

Yesterday (1 September), the government started trialling a new pay-as-you-go rail ticketing system in England for the first time. Passengers check in via a phone app and their journeys are tracked, before getting the best available fare at the end of the day.

This is to simplify Britain’s complex fare system and reduce the need for pre-booked mobile tickets. If the trial works, rail travel could move closer to London’s Oyster-style convenience nationwide.

At first glance, that sounds bad for Trainline, which as an aggregator has thrived on fare complexity. But here’s the twist: Trainline Solutions has been chosen to help run the pay-as-you-go trial.

By powering the back-end technology, it could maintain a revenue stream from any new system, even if it slowly loses market share as the number one rail booking app.

Cheap stock

Due to the uncertainty here, I’m not going to invest. But the firm continues to buy back its own shares and earnings are still growing.

Consequently, the valuation looks very low. Based on current forecasts for FY27 (starting in April), the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is just 12. That’s cheaper than many other FTSE 250 shares with weaker quality metrics.

On this basis, I can see why Deutsche Bank thinks Trainline is very undervalued. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it become an acquisition target at some point.

Despite the GBR risks, I think this cheap stock is worth digging into at 263p.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing For Beginners

2 of the best defensive UK stocks to help protect my portfolio

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he feels it's smart to buy defensive UK stocks even when the stock market is doing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 gold stocks and ETFs to consider as gold prices hit new highs

| Royston Wild

Discover why gold prices are on the rise once again, and the pros and cons of buying gold stocks and…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
US Stock

Prediction: a £2k investment in Meta stock could turn into this much in 12 months’ time…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith combines the financial outlook with the progress being made in AI adoption and estimates where he believes Meta…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months BP and IAG shares could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says BP and IAG shares have done well lately, but still face some major challenges. What do the…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

Prediction: I think this AI stock will smash Nvidia and Palantir over the next 12 months

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors have been piling into Palantir stock recently. Meanwhile, Nvidia also remains popular. But could this AI stock outperform both…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing For Beginners

How big does my portfolio need to be to make £2.5k of monthly passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some of the ways to generate passive income from stocks and works out how he could…

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in JD Sports shares 4 years ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

The rise and rise of athleisure and other types of sportswear has been a massive boon for JD Sports shares…

Read more »

Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.
Investing Articles

Check out the latest bumper forecasts for Rolls-Royce, Babcock and BAE Systems shares

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 defence sector continues to show its firepower, with Babcock, Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems all powering upwards. What…

Read more »