Could investors unlock £1,500 passive income instantly with these 3 FTSE Shares?

Could investors unlock £1,500 passive income instantly with these 3 FTSE Shares?

These FTSE shares offer some of the highest yields among large-cap UK stocks, unlocking a potentially sustainable and chunky long-term passive income.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With FTSE shares looking relatively cheap versus international stocks, there are plenty of high-yield dividend opportunities for investors to capitalise on right now. Three of the largest include Legal & General (LSE:LGEN), Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE:PHNX), and M&G (LSE:MNG), which collectively have a payout of 7.9%.

That means an investor with roughly £19,000 to spare can instantly start earning a £1,500 passive income today. But does this investment actually make sense? And could this tempting yield actually be a trap?

Investigating dividends

While all three businesses have different specialisations, each operates within the financial services sector, particularly leaning towards insurance and investment products. Their ability to offer such high yields stems from strong cash flow generation driven by both internal and external factors.

Higher interest rates have ramped up demand for saving and retirement solutions like annuities, creating new growth opportunities for all three businesses. At the same time, each has been executing strategic optimisations to bolster profitability.

For example, Legal & General’s either disposing of or merging its non-core segments to streamline operations. Phoenix Group’s shifting its focus towards capital-light pension products. And M&G’s been aiming to grow its underlying operating profits by at least 5% a year through superior asset management.

These tactical shifts have already started delivering results. And now each company is boasting multi-year dividend hiking streaks. Needless to say, that’s an encouraging sign for investors seeking a sustainable passive income.

CompanyDividend YieldYears of Continuous Dividend HikesAverage Dividend Growth Rate
Legal & General8.4%44.1%
Phoenix Group Holdings7.8%92.9%
M&G7.5%511%

What could go wrong?

Despite the strong financial position and impressive cash flow generation of these businesses, they are far from risk-free. Interest rate cuts by the Bank of England, while good for most companies, can be problematic for insurance-focused enterprises. After all, the lower the interest rate, the lower the demand for products like annuities.

At the same time, weak economic conditions create sector-specific operational risks.

Lack of growth can hamper investment performance, directly impacting M&G’s asset management business. It can also cause the investment portfolios of insurance groups like Legal & General and Phoenix to underperform, creating a mismatch between older insurance premiums and future claim payouts. This is especially tricky for life insurance policies, which have a significant level of uncertainty regarding mortality and longevity.

Given the regulatory capital requirements, an unexpected downturn in local market conditions could create pressure on dividends. Even more so when factoring in the relatively high level of debt on the balance sheets of all three businesses, potentially opening the door to a payout cut. And typically, when dividends get cut, the share price follows.

Put simply, the impressive passive income being offered by these shares comes with notable risk. But given the potentially lucrative dividend opportunity, investors may want to consider taking a closer look.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

