Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As silver tops $40, this FTSE 100 stock looks set to continue to outperform Rolls-Royce

As silver tops $40, this FTSE 100 stock looks set to continue to outperform Rolls-Royce

Andrew Mackie looks into the future prospects of this precious metals FTSE 100 stock that’s up an astonishing 180% in 2025.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:
Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

18 months ago when silver smashed through $30, I stated that FTSE 100 stock Fresnillo (LSE: FRES) was set for an explosive move. So it turned out to be.

Over that timeframe the Mexican gold and silver miner has simply blown away every other stock in London’s premium listing, including that of Rolls-Royce. Now that silver has topped $40, is it about to repeat the feat all over again?

Central banks

Today, everyone is talking about gold, and rightly so. But not a lot of investors are talking about its cheaper cousin, silver.

Like gold, silver is a monetary metal. The reason why both metals have such a status is because they’re neutral assets with no counterparty risk. This means that their value isn’t reliant on any government or financial institution, unlike say, cash or bonds. They also carry centuries of credible history as a haven and monetary alternative.

As debt levels across Western governments spiral out of control, global central banks are scrambling to get their hands on as much gold and silver as they can, in order to shore up the quality of their international reserves.

In early 2025, long before tariffs were announced, the London Bullion Market Association was inundated with contracts for gold and silver, most notably from Chinese and Russian central banks. This move led me to hypothesise that faith in the current global financial system (with the US dollar at its core) was beginning to break down.

Metal in demand

Outside of its monetary status, silver is one of the most versatile metals on the planet, with demand set to explode over the next decade.

Silver is a major constituent of photovoltaic panels, batteries and EVs. If I just take solar panels as one example, Elon Musk and Tesla have long talked about converting huge swathes of US desert land into solar farms to power xAI, as well as accelerate a move towards greater reliance on renewable power generation.

My biggest concern is that the global energy transition is likely to falter in the years ahead because there simply isn’t enough known global silver resources out there to meet an expected surge in demand.

Pull back

One of the biggest short-term risks for Fresnillo is that the stock could face a significant pullback over the coming months, as many investors decide to take profit. It could also happen because precious metal prices falter.

Investing in precious metals miners is inherently risky, simply because mining for metals isn’t easy and is subject to so many uncontrollable external factors. Last week Hochschild Mining stock fell heavily when it failed to meet production targets, as a result of heavy rainfall and contractor issues. Such issues have beset Fresnillo in the recent past.

Bottom line

Many investors probably believe that after a 300% run up in the stock over the past 18 months, the bull run will shortly run out of steam. I don’t sit in that camp.

The two gold bull markets of the 1970s and 2000s lasted a decade. During both cycles, silver prices eventually outpaced that of gold, as it soared to $50. That’s the path I believe we’re on, now that silver has broken through the psychological barrier of $40. So I see Fresnillo as a stock worthy of further research.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Fresnillo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

After falling 12% in August, is this FTSE 100 star the best share to buy for my SIPP?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has had his eye on this top dividend growth blue chip for years. After a surprise dip last…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Growth Shares

This brilliant FTSE 100 dividend growth share fell 14% in August. One to consider in September?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at a top growth share that has caught his eye but was always too expensive for him.…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 bank is up 680% over 5 years… the FTSE 100 is in sight

| Dr. James Fox

There aren’t many FTSE 250 stocks that have outperformed this one over the past five years. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Down 20% in 2 months! Will the Greggs share price recover?

| James Beard

The Greggs share price has struggled since the baker's latest trading update. Our writer assesses the group’s performance against its…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s a strategy for trying to turn that into £6,392 a year in passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines how regular investing in the stock market could be a smart long-term way for investors to earn…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Legal & General shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Legal & General shares don’t offer much in the way of share price returns. Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

3 top AI growth stocks that still look cheap

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A lot of AI-related growth stocks look expensive today. However, these three can still be snapped up at quite reasonable…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Growth Shares

This classic British FTSE stock is up 65% in three months. I think it can keep going

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith picks out a FTSE share with a strong British heritage that's previously seen investors fall out of love…

Read more »