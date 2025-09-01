Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 dividend shares to consider for a passive income in September

3 FTSE 100 dividend shares to consider for a passive income in September

Looking for the best ways to source a long-term passive income? These FTSE dividend stars, look strong to Royston Wild and may be worthy of further research.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Low-yielding savings accounts, property, or trendy business schemes? To my mind, the best way to target a long-term passive income is to buy dividend-paying FTSE 100 shares instead.

Blips can happen, as we saw during the Covid-19 crisis when even reliable dividend shares cut or suspended payouts. But largely speaking, the UK’s blue-chip share index remains a great place to target a decent second income, supported by:

  • Dozens of market-leading companies that enjoy strong barriers to entry.
  • Companies in mature industries that return more earnings through dividends.
  • The presence of many defensive (ie non-cyclical) shares.
  • Businesses with strong cash flows and manageable debt levels.

Lift-off

Considering defence shares like BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) can be great ways to target a growing second income. Their operations aren’t substantially influenced by broader economic conditions, giving them the strength and confidence to raise dividends whatever the weather.

This Footsie operator continued increasing cash rewards during the pandemic, underlining this resilience. Defending one’s borders from external threats is any country’s top priority, meaning BAE Systems products enjoy persistently strong demand. In fact, the outlook here is stronger than it’s been for decades as key European clients rapidly re-arm.

Of course tech failures could be highly damaging for future earnings, impacting profits and the company’s reputation. However, the blue-chip’s strong track record helps soothe any fears I have on this front.

Today the forward dividend yield on BAE Systems shares is 2%.

High yielder

Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX) has a long record of offering above-average dividend yields, as the chart below shows. They’ve grown for around a decade on the spin, and City analysts expect this to continue over the medium term.

Phoenix has been a lucrative passive income share for years
Source: dividenddata.co.uk

As a consequence, the dividend yield on Phoenix shares for 2025 remains enormous, at 8%.

Put simply, the financial services giant is an impressive cash generator. Its share price may disappoint when economic conditions worsen and demand for its financial services might decline. But a strong balance sheet means this doesn’t come to the detriment of its generous dividend policy.

Its Shareholder Capital Coverage Ratio was 172% as of December. I’m expecting the firm’s half-year trading update (on 8 September) to reaffirm its robust financial foundations.

Top trust

Unite Group (LSE:UTG) is set up to provide a large and reliable passive income to its shareholders. As a real estate investment trust (REIT), it must distribute a minimum of 90% of rental profits in the form of dividends. This is in exchange for juicy tax advantages.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Such a stipulation doesn’t on its own mean REITs are no-brainer dividend buys. However, Unite’s focus on the highly stable student accommodation market makes it far more resilient than other property trusts (like warehouse operators or owners of shopping centres).

There are risks here, such as interest rate pressures that can depress asset values. Yet I think the opportunities here outweigh the dangers, supported by growing numbers of overseas students and an enduring property shortage.

The forward dividend yield here is 5.3%. Like BAE Systems and Phoenix, I think the trust is worth serious consideration.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

As silver tops $40, this FTSE 100 stock looks set to continue to outperform Rolls-Royce

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie looks into the future prospects of this precious metals FTSE 100 stock that's up an astonishing 180% in…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

3 top AI growth stocks that still look cheap

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A lot of AI-related growth stocks look expensive today. However, these three can still be snapped up at quite reasonable…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Growth Shares

This classic British FTSE stock is up 65% in three months. I think it can keep going

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith picks out a FTSE share with a strong British heritage that's previously seen investors fall out of love…

Read more »

View of the Birmingham skyline including the church of St Martin, the Bullring shopping centre and the outdoor market.
Investing For Beginners

This FTSE 100 homebuilder just hit 52-week lows. Should I buy?

| Jon Smith

Jonathan Smith explains why external factors are pushing a popular FTSE 100 stock lower, but talks through his long-term vision.

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Move over Nvidia: here’s my new favourite AI stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes Nvidia stock will keep rising as the AI industry grows. But he sees more potential in this…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

805 shares in this FTSE 100 dividend gem could allow investors to target £4,612 a year in passive income!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial giant pays one of the highest dividend yields in any major FTSE index, and this is…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

Down 12%, is now exactly the right time for me to buy more BAE Systems’ shares?

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ shares have dropped 12% from their 12-month high, so they could be even more undervalued than previously assessed.…

Read more »

Nottingham Giltbrook Exterior
Investing Articles

My Marks and Spencer shares are getting battered this year! Should I sell?

| Mark Hartley

Down 8%, Marks and Spencer's shares are one of the worst performing among the FTSE 100 retailers this year. Our…

Read more »