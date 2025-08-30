Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how to start buying shares with just £300, in 3 simple steps

Here’s how to start buying shares with just £300, in 3 simple steps

Christopher Ruane goes through a trio of elements that could help someone as they start buying shares rather than just dreaming about it!

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Young woman holding up three fingers

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Does it take a lot of money and effort to start buying shares?

The answer is no — and no!

It is possible to start buying shares even on a modest budget – in this example, I use £300.

As for effort, smart investing certainly takes some effort. But, I do not see that as a necessary barrier to investing.

Step one: learning the basics and building a plan

What sort of effort might be involved, then?

It seems rash (and potentially costly) to start buying shares without even understanding the basics of how the stock market works.

So, I think an important first step on the investing journey is to get to grips with some key concepts, such as how to value shares and what common pitfalls to look for when choosing shares to buy.

It can also be helpful to set some objectives.

For example, some investors are focused on the potential passive income offered by dividend shares, while others are hoping to buy into promising businesses they think have strong growth prospects, even if dividends still seem a long way off.

Step two: finding shares to buy

Next comes what personally I find a fun part of the process: looking for what seem like brilliant investment ideas.

My starting point for this is to stick to what billionaire Warren Buffett calls my (well, his!) ‘circle of competence’. By focusing on businesses I feel I can understand, I am better placed to judge their commercial prospects and assess their valuation. Even then it can be hard.

For example, one of the shares I own is B&M European Value Retail (LSE: BME). The business model here is a relatively simple one, basically following the age-old ‘pile ‘em high and flog ‘em cheap’ strategy. I can go into a B&M shop and have a look for myself at how the business is doing.

Doing that recently, I have noticed that some products are not actually as cheap as I would expect for a discount retailer. That might explain why the retailer reported last month that fast-moving consumer goods in the most recent quarter had fallen on a like-for-like basis.

I see a risk that that could continue if B&M does not get its FMCG offering and prices right, something it is working on.

Assessing risks is always important – it can be tempting to start buying shares only looking at positives. But that can be a costly mistake.

But I do also see positives for B&M – a large shop estate, big customer base, and simple retail formula that has proven its effectiveness over the years.

Added to that, I think its current valuation looks attractive and I plan to hang onto my B&M shares.

Step three: build a portfolio

One share does not a portfolio make. A simple but important risk management technique is diversification, possible even with £300.

To put that £300 – or any amount – to work and start buying shares requires some way to do so.

That could be a share-dealing account, Stocks and Shares ISA, or dealing app.

It also requires some actual effort to stop just imagining investing and start doing it!


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in B&M European Value. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

What if the Diageo share price never bounces back?

| Christopher Ruane

The Diageo share price has almost halved since 2022. This writer has been buying -- but he also recognises there's…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Want to start investing? 3 questions to ask first

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a dividend-focused ETF that might be suitable for newer and risk-averse investors to consider.

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Will this FTSE 100 stock crash in September?

| Paul Summers

As traders return to their desks after the long summer break and results fly in, some FTSE 100 stocks could…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Why has Tesla stock soared 68% in a year, while sales fall?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons the Tesla business has ongoing sizeable potential. But why has Tesla stock gone up by two-thirds in…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the best FTSE 250 comeback stock. Here’s what it said

| Ben McPoland

Our writer turned to AI assistant ChatGPT to narrow down FTSE 250 candidates that could be set for a rip-roaring…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

August set a new all-time record for Rolls-Royce shares. What might September bring?

| Christopher Ruane

Will Rolls-Royce shares take a breather in September after recent record-setting performance? Not necessarily, this writer thinks -- if all…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

A 5%+ yield and P/E ratio under 5? This undervalued penny stock looks like an income gem!

| Mark Hartley

With a decent dividend yield and low valuation, could this profitable penny stock be a hidden opportunity for both income…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

The Greggs share price is at its lowest in years. Is it a bargain in plain sight?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons the market's overreacted in marking down Greggs' share price by 44% so far in 2025. Here's how…

Read more »