Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Tesco share price hit an 11-year high this month. What’s going on?

The Tesco share price hit an 11-year high this month. What’s going on?

The Tesco share price has hit levels last seen over a decade ago. Christopher Ruane likes the business — but what about the investment prospects?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Female Tesco employee holding produce crate

Image source: Tesco plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

August has been an excellent month for Tesco (LSE: TSCO). The Tesco share price hit levels last seen in 2014, before an accounting scandal sunk the share price. It has been a long road back for the share, but the nation’s largest grocer has been selling at levels last seen over a decade ago.

Does that make sense? Are Tesco’s business prospects so promising that the share merits its current valuation of 18 times earnings?

A different company now to then

Back in 2014 and for some years beforehand, Tesco had ambitions to become a global retailer like Walmart or France’s Carrefour. That made it seem like a potentially exciting growth story.

Things look different now. The past decade has seen it substantially slim down its international footprint, for example by selling off its once sizeable Asian operations.

Meanwhile, although it remains the leading force in the UK grocery market, that market has become ever more competitive, putting downwards pressure on already thin profit margins. Last year’s pre-tax profit margin was 3.2%, only two thirds of the 4.8% achieved 20 years before.

Understanding the investment case

I therefore do not see a compelling growth story for Tesco. Last year saw revenues (excluding VAT and fuel) move up 3%. I think they could keep growing over time, broadly in line with the grocery market and perhaps more if Tesco makes the most of its competitive advantages like a vast customer loyalty scheme.

The dividend yield of 3.3% is exactly in line with the current FTSE 100 average. So I think it looks perfectly attractive, but nothing special.

That brings me to the question of why I might want to invest money in Tesco at its current share price, versus other companies.

Valuation doesn’t look attractive to me

Is it a stable choice, a sort of proxy for the UK economy thanks to its leading position in the grocery market? To some extent it may be, but the same could have been said 15 or 20 years ago, before it became embroiled in that now long-distant accounting scandal.

Despite its strong recent showing, the Tesco share price is still 28% below where it was in late 2007.

Since then it has been on a ride laced with volatility, demonstrating that even a leading company in a mature, resilient market sector can never guarantee stability.

With limited growth prospects and a decent but unremarkable yield, the price-to-earnings ratio of 18 looks too high for me.

I could be wrong. Maybe Tesco can grow earnings sharply, thanks to its retail expertise and economies of scale. Perhaps a weak economy could help it attract shoppers from pricier rivals (though it also faces a risk of losing some of its own customers to cheaper stores in such an environment).

On balance though, I do not think Tesco shares are attractively priced and will not be adding any to my shopping basket.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc and Walmart. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Will robotaxis rescue Tesla stock?

| John Fieldsend

Tesla stock is trading at a seriously eye-watering valuation. Will robotaxis be a panacea for what some are calling an…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

Where will the FTSE 100 begin 2026?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 has broken several record highs already in 2025. Could London’s top index break a few more by…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

See the income I’ll get by investing £2k before Taylor Wimpey shares go ex-dividend on 9 October

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has suffered at the hands of Taylor Wimpey shares, while enjoying some pain relief from its bumper dividend.…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

2 defensive dividend stocks to consider for long-term passive income

| Ken Hall

Building a passive income? Ken Hall has two defensive dividend stocks that might be worth a closer look.

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

5 investment trusts that have raised their dividends for over 50 years!

| Christopher Ruane

This handful of investment trusts has each grown its dividend per share annually for over five decades. Our writer looks…

Read more »

Small cap sticky note
Investing Articles

Just released: August’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
US Stock

I asked ChatGPT for the most undervalued S&P 500 stock and this is what it said

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith compares his methods on valuing stocks to his AI-bot friend, and puts it to the test when trying…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Up 49% this year, is NIO stock only just beginning its comeback?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks a recent surge in NIO stock might only be the start of things if the company moves…

Read more »