Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how many Diageo shares it takes to earn a £1,000 a year second income

Here’s how many Diageo shares it takes to earn a £1,000 a year second income

Five years ago, investors needed 1,449 Diageo shares to earn a £1,000 a year second income. But a growing dividend means that number has been falling.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Investors aiming to earn a second income could do worse than looking at the UK stock market at the moment. There are a few FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks that with attractive dividends. 

After a series of recent declines, Diageo (LSE:DGE) has been catching the attention of passive income investors recently. But is it worth considering at today’s prices?

How much to invest?

Over the last 12 months, Diageo has distributed 75p in dividends per share. That means someone looking to earn £1,000 a year needs to buy 1,333 shares.

At today’s prices, that would cost £27,932. That looks like a big outlay – and it is – but it’s worth paying attention to how much that equation has changed over the last five years.

Back in 2020, Diageo was only paying 69p per share, so an investor targeting £1,000 a year needed 1,449 shares. And given where the stock was, that cost £36,355.

In short, the equation is much more attractive today than it was five years ago. A lower share price and a higher dividend yield means investors get more for less. 

The big question, though, is what happens from here. Investors might hope the dividend will keep growing, bringing down the number of shares required further.

Yet it hasn’t happened this year. Diageo has maintained its dividend per share, rather than increasing it, and there are a number of challenges both in the near future and further ahead. 

And of course, invests will hope that at some point the share price starts to rise.

GLP-1 drugs

I think Diageo has a number of competitive advantages that set it apart. So I’m not worried about risks on the supply side, in terms of other companies or market share.

My bigger concerns are on the demand side. A key threat is the rise of GLP-1 drugs which – among other things – reduce people’s desire to consume alcohol.

For some time, I’ve taken the view that investors have been overestimating this issue. But I think a couple of things recently have made the challenge more significant. 

One is news that Eli Lilly is making good progress with an oral version of its drug. The US firm has a more effective product than Novo Nordisk and a tablet version should make it easier to take.

The challenge is real, but it’s important not to overstate its significance. While the majority of GLP-1 users are female, 72% of Johnnie Walker – Diageo’s top-selling product – drinkers are male.

In general, I think the FTSE 100 company has ways of tilting its portfolio towards markets that are likely to grow over time. And that’s a sign the falling share price might be an overreaction.

An income opportunity?

Diageo is currently without a permanent CEO. Whoever comes into the role is going to be facing some interesting challenges, but will also have some unique assets for dealing with it. 

A portfolio of leading brands across several categories and a wide distribution network should help the FTSE 100 firm stay ahead of the competition. And that’s important when things are tough.

Over the last few years, the share price has been falling while the dividend has been rising. As a result, the stock is much better value than has been for a while – and I think it’s worth considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Novo Nordisk. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Discover 2 reliable FTSE income trusts with dividend yields above 10%

| Mark Hartley

A dividend yield above 10% is usually a red flag but our writer's found two lesser-known income stocks that look…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

These 2 soaring dividend shares have 10% yields! What’s the catch?

| Mark Hartley

Two dividend shares boast yields above 10% while rallying hard in 2025. But are Serica Energy and Ithaca Energy reliable…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Burberry isn’t the only ‘unpopular’ UK stock to nearly double in just 12 months!

| Paul Summers

Burberry shares have delivered a magnificent return for those buying one year ago. But another fallen star has also been…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

This dirt cheap FTSE 100 stock could jump 43%, says this broker 

| Ben McPoland

While this FTSE 100 dividend stock has long looked like a possible bargain to me, I continue to have some…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Where might the Rolls-Royce share price go next? Here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

Is there no stopping the rise and rise of the Rolls-Royce Holdings share price? Most analysts think there's still some…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

The biggest stock market news of the week was… (no, it wasn’t Taylor Swift’s engagement)

| James Beard

Our writer takes a closer look at what he believes to be the most significant -- and consequential -- stock…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s down 50% in 2025, and has a 6.3% dividend. Time to consider buying?

| Alan Oscroft

On a low valuation and with a tasty forecast dividend yield, I reckon this fallen FTSE 100 stock is one…

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Investing Articles

Should I boot woeful Diageo shares out of my SIPP?

| Harvey Jones

Struggling Diageo shares have blighted the performance of Harvey Jones's Self-Invested Personal Pension. Is it time to quit the ailing…

Read more »