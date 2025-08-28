Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 1,576%! Could Palantir stock be a warning signal about the stock market?

Up 1,576%! Could Palantir stock be a warning signal about the stock market?

Will Christopher Ruane regret deciding not to invest in Palantir stock when he had the chance several years ago? He doesn’t think so — and here’s why!

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms

Image source: Getty Images.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

A few years ago, I looked into Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR). There was some buzz about the company’s tremendous potential, but I did not decide to buy Palantir stock.

Over five years, it has soared 1,576%.

So my decision not to invest means I missed out on some potentially incredible gains.

But, unlike some missed opportunities, I do not regret it.

For one thing, the current valuation of Palantir stock looks ridiculous to me. It is trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 513. Yes, 513!

But there is another reason I do not regret my decision to avoid the company when I first looked at it.

The Warren Buffett approach

The billionaire investor Warren Buffett has often talked about sticking to what you know when investing.

He sometimes phrases it as staying inside one’s ‘circle of competence’. As Buffett sees it, it does not matter how big your circle of competence is – just that you identify it and stay within it.

Why does that matter?

Successful investing is about judging the potential value of a business and investing for less (ideally, much less) than that valuation.

So putting money into a business you do not understand is not really investing, but merely speculation.

A black box

Some of what Palantir does is within my circle of competence. I understand its target market and, broadly speaking, I feel I understand at least some of its product offering.

But, to some extent, the company is a black box for me. That is true now, just as it was true when I first looked at it years ago.

Sure, there are sizeable ongoing sales opportunities to government clients for the sort of data services Palantir offers. But it is not the only company keen to build its presence in that space. What sets it apart? How sustainable is that competitive advantage?

I simply do not know. I can read Palantir’s company accounts like anyone else and get a sense of its dizzying growth. But I still do not really understand whether that growth is based on sustainable competitive advantages or not.

While others may have more insight, I cannot understand to my own satisfaction whether Palantir has a business model that can help it make sizeable profits over the long term.

A possible warning signal?

Meanwhile, that P/E ratio is simply astonishing to me. This is not some tiny company – it has a $376bn market capitalization. Yet it currently sells for over 500 times earnings.

Is that a sign of a frothy market set to stumble?

Not necessarily. One share can easily defy wider market trends. What I see as an overvaluation of Palantir stock does not necessarily mean that the broader stock market is overvalued.

Maybe others who understand the black box of Palantir’s business reckon it really merits that valuation. It has an impressive, sophisticated client base who seem to have heavily bought into its services.

Still, such a valuation seems ridiculous to me. I see it at least as a warning signal. It is a useful reminder for me to stop and think about the valuations of tech firms and shares more generally when considering what to buy or sell this autumn.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Prediction: 2 FTSE 100 shares forecast to outperform Rolls-Royce

| Ben McPoland

City analysts remain optimistic about Rolls-Royce shares. But they're even more bullish on this pair of FTSE 100 shares.

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Up 76% in a year! Here’s why I like Netflix stock but not the price

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks the Netflix business model is a superb one, but the current stock price looks less appealing to…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

August has seen the highest ever Rolls-Royce share price. Too late to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has hit its highest ever level this month. Our writer thinks it may go higher --…

Read more »

Two mid adult women enjoying a friends reunion city break for the weekend in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Investing Articles

See how it’s possible to generate a £25,000 yearly income from a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones does a few simple sums to show how it's possible to build a solid passive income by investing…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Could the Lloyds share price hit £1?

| Christopher Ruane

The black horse bank has done very well over the past year. But can the Lloyds share price finally break…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

3 key takeaways from the latest earnings for Nvidia stock

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith breaks down the implications in both the long and short run for Nvidia stock following the latest quarterly…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

The Drax Group share price tanks after FCA investigation launched

| James Beard

Investors sent the Drax Group share price lower after an announcement that the Financial Conduct Authority is to carry out…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

What’s happening to the BP share price?

| Harvey Jones

After a rough year the BP share price is showing signs of life but Harvey Jones is struggling to see…

Read more »