2 penny shares to consider for an ISA in September

UK penny shares have been out of favour with investors for a while. But with interest rates slowly but surely coming down, small-cap stocks could be set for a return to form over the next few years.

Here are two penny shares I think are worth considering today.

A potential hidden gem

Windar Photonics (LSE: WPHO) is a Danish firm with a £61m market-cap that manufactures innovative, affordable LiDAR systems for turbine tuning. These measure wind direction and speed so the turbines can face into the wind more accurately and generate extra power.

Last year, the company reported revenue of €4.6m, with an EBITDA loss of €0.4m. However, this year the top line’s expected to increase substantially, to around €9.5m, with a small profit to boot.

Then forecasts for 2026 put revenue at €14.6m and net profit at €4.3m.

Windar has also had early success with its Nexus software offer, which monitors turbine performance. Launched in 2024, it’s been included in a handful of new contract wins, as well as receiving its first standalone software order.

On this pure software deployment, the firm said: “The order comes from an existing customer and is a positive step towards Windar’s vision of becoming a leading provider of Turbine Optimization and Monitoring solutions with transition towards achieving significant recurring revenues“.

Of course, the fact that Windar’s loss-making adds risk. The company will need to keep winning contracts for the stock to do well.

Looking ahead however, management’s confident about its pipeline of opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia and Australasia.

Earlier this year, Windar initiated its first major test with a large European independent power producer involving offshore wind turbines. So the opportunity extends to retrofitting systems onto offshore as well as onshore wind turbines. The market opportunity’s therefore expanding.

This small-cap company’s on the cusp of profitability and has real business momentum on its side. And the best news is that the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio’s just 0.3. That sits well under the PEG ratio of 1, typically seen as the benchmark for fair value.

Pizzas in Poland

Turning to DP Poland (LSE: DPP) now, this penny stock has a market-cap of £94m. It operates the Domino’s Pizza franchise in Poland and Croatia.

Last year, revenue jumped 20% to £53.6m, with a strong 11.4% increase in like-for-like (LFL) order count. And while LFL sales slowed to 2.9% in the first half of 2025, the company acquired the fourth-largest pizza brand in Poland (Pizzeria 105) in March.

This acquisition moves the company closer to establishing Domino’s as the market leader in Poland.

Now, it should be noted that there’s a lot of competition in Poland, so it won’t be easy. Speaking personally, whenever I’m in the country, I prefer Zapiekanka. That’s the famous street-food pizza baguette that’s as delicious as it is dangerous for my waistline.

However, given the strength of the brand, I don’t think DP Poland’s ambition to be the market leader is far-fetched. At the end of June, the group operated 117 Domino’s stores and 90 Pizzeria 105 locations. Longer term, it’s aiming for 500+ stores.

Meanwhile, DP Poland’s advancing to a capital-light, franchisee-led model, which should see it turn profitable over the next couple of years.