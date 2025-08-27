Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How to use dividend stocks and an ISA to target a £12,000 second income

How to use dividend stocks and an ISA to target a £12,000 second income

Discover how dividend stocks in a Stocks and Shares ISA could build a £12,000 second income through compounding and tax-free growth.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
ISA coins

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

There’s an undeniable appeal to the idea of earning a second income. For some, it means added financial security in case of tough times. For others, it’s about saving for a property or building a retirement cushion without relying solely on the State Pension.

One of the most tax-efficient ways for UK residents to aim for this goal is through a Stocks and Shares ISA. Any capital gains or dividends earned inside the ISA are free from tax. That means dividend stocks can be a particularly powerful tool, providing regular income without the taxman taking a slice.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Dividend-paying companies distribute a portion of their profits directly to shareholders. For an investor, that means cash in the account, often paid quarterly. 

The key however, is sustainability. Chasing the very highest yields can be risky – if a company over-extends itself, the dividend can be cut. Instead, it makes sense to focus on firms with consistent track records, manageable payout ratios and strong balance sheets.

What to look for in dividend stocks

One FTSE 100 dividend share worth considering is Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB). The company’s best known for its tobacco products but is steadily pivoting towards less harmful alternatives. Right now, the stock offers a generous 6% dividend yield and a payout ratio of 62.5%, which looks relatively sustainable. 

In fact, it has managed to grow its dividend every year for the past four years.

Of course, there are concerns. Imperial carries around £10bn in debt compared with £5bn in equity, while free cash flow sits at just £2.5bn. Servicing that debt while investing in new product development could stretch its resources. If earnings were to slip, a dividend cut could be on the cards.

Still, there are positives. Imperial boasts a huge return on equity (ROE) of 54.4% and an operating margin of 20%. Those profitability levels give some reassurance that it has the firepower to keep rewarding shareholders, for now.

Other appealing dividend stocks include the property trust Land Securities Group, which offers a dividend yield of around 7% and a payout ratio of nearly 75%. Alternatively, insurance giant Phoenix Group has a 7.8% yield and 10 years of consecutive dividend growth.

Targeting a £12,000 second income

So how does an investor get from here to a meaningful second income? Let’s assume a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks with an average 7% yield. To generate a £12,000 annual income, the portfolio would need to be worth around £171,430.

That figure might sound daunting, but time and compounding make it far more achievable. 

By investing just £150 a month in an ISA and reinvesting the dividends along the way, an investor could potentially build more than £170,000 within 20 years. From there, the dividends alone could provide the equivalent of £1,000 a month in tax-free second income.

Analysts may debate which stocks are best, but the principle remains clear. Dividend-paying shares held in an ISA can be a powerful way of building long-term wealth and generating a second income. 

While individual stock risks always need to be weighed carefully – as the example of Imperial Brands shows – a diversified approach makes the target of £12,000 a year look far from unrealistic.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands Plc and Land Securities Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

The Prudential share price falls despite a growth in profit. Time to buy?

| Andrew Mackie

After posting a solid set of numbers, this writer investigates the long-term growth drivers that could help push the Prudential…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Stock market volatility looming? Here’s how I’m getting ready

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer continues to see bargains in the current stock market. Nonetheless, he's also got an eye on the potential…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing For Beginners

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £1k monthly income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the key factors that go into building a generous income from a Stocks and Shares ISA, and…

Read more »

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: August’s lower-risk, higher-yield Share Advisor recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

The JD Sports share price is up despite a mixed sales picture

| James Beard

After the first hour of trading today (27 August), the JD Sports share price was up around 5% following the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Greggs shares an investor needs to earn £1,000 a year in passive income

| Stephen Wright

Greggs shares are down 43% since the start of the year, but the company is still growing. So is the…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
US Stock

How I’m dealing with this red flag that suggests we could be due a stock market crash

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith acknowledges concern from some investors about the risk of a stock market crash in the US, but talks…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Growth Shares

Down 45%, this new penny stock is a great value purchase to consider

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a company that has just become a penny stock and trades at 3p, but might not…

Read more »