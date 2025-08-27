Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are the FTSE 100’s banks really cheap at the moment?

Are the FTSE 100’s banks really cheap at the moment?

Our writer takes a look at the FTSE 100’s five banking stocks and considers whether the sector currently offers good value for money.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The most common methods used to assess whether stocks — including those on the FTSE 100 — are fairly valued are the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and the price-to-book (PTB) ratio. The former’s an earnings-based measure whereas the latter looks at a company’s balance sheet. Income investors will also consider the yield on offer.

Some number crunching

Applying these to the Footsie’s banks shows a wide variation in valuations. For example, the Lloyds Banking Group P/E ratio (trailing 12 months) is nearly twice as high as that of HSBC (LSE:HSBA). Similarly, the PTB ratio of NatWest Group‘s double that of Standard Chartered.

When it comes to dividends, there’s also a large differential. Current (26 August) yields on offer range 2.1% and 5%. The average for the index as a whole is 3.4%.

BankPrice-to-earnings ratioPrice-to-book ratioDividend yield (%)
Lloyds Banking Group12.71.14.0
NatWest Group9.21.24.5
Barclays8.40.72.3
Standard Chartered7.00.62.1
HSBC6.60.95.0
Average8.80.93.6
Source: London Stock Exchange at 25 August

Out of favour

According to the latest annual global banking review published by McKinsey & Company, “banking is the single largest profit-generating sector in the world”. And yet valuations don’t reflect their impressive financial performance.

Some of this is probably due to the unpredictable nature of their earnings. As HSBC says: “We operate in a global environment characterised by constant change and uncertainty, creating volatility in both economic forecasts and financial markets”.

In its report, the management consultancy claims that the industry has the lowest PTB (0.9) of any in the world. By coincidence, this is the average of the five banking stocks on the FTSE 100.

The MSCI World Banks index, which comprises 74 of the largest financial institutions, has a P/E ratio of 12.3 and yield of 3.6%. Of the UK’s biggest, only Lloyds has a higher earnings multiple but the quoted yield’s equal to the average of the Footsie’s five.

Broadly speaking, this suggests that – based predominantly on their earnings – the UK’s banks are modestly undervalued compared to their international peers.

A global giant

Personally, I think HSBC offers the best value. Since August 2024, the bank’s share price has risen 44%.

But this rally appears to have paused lately as its most recent results — for the six months ended 30 June (H1 25) — fell short of analysts’ expectations mainly due to problems at China’s Bank of Communications, in which it now has a 16% interest. During the period, it had to raise more money. HSBC therefore recognised $2.1bn of dilution and impairment losses in its results. It’s a reminder that the Chinese economy — and its real estate sector in particular — remains fragile.

But HSBC has an international reach. Although just under a third of its net operating income came from Hong Kong in 2024, it has 41m customers in 57 countries. Nearly 40% of its revenue is earned outside of Hong Kong, UK, US and France.

Strong and stable

However, exclude what the bank describes as “notable items” — and currency movements — and its profit before tax was 5% higher than in H1 24.

For 2025-2027, it’s targeting a return on tangible equity in the “mid-teens” (unless Trump’s tariffs disrupt the global economy). And with over $3.2trn of assets on its balance sheet, it has the financial firepower to withstand any potential headwinds better than most.

It also pays the most generous dividend of the FTSE 100’s five banks.

For these reasons, along with its attractive valuation, I think HSBC’s a stock worth considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James Beard has positions in Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

The Prudential share price falls despite a growth in profit. Time to buy?

| Andrew Mackie

After posting a solid set of numbers, this writer investigates the long-term growth drivers that could help push the Prudential…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Stock market volatility looming? Here’s how I’m getting ready

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer continues to see bargains in the current stock market. Nonetheless, he's also got an eye on the potential…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing For Beginners

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £1k monthly income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the key factors that go into building a generous income from a Stocks and Shares ISA, and…

Read more »

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: August’s lower-risk, higher-yield Share Advisor recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

The JD Sports share price is up despite a mixed sales picture

| James Beard

After the first hour of trading today (27 August), the JD Sports share price was up around 5% following the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Greggs shares an investor needs to earn £1,000 a year in passive income

| Stephen Wright

Greggs shares are down 43% since the start of the year, but the company is still growing. So is the…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
US Stock

How I’m dealing with this red flag that suggests we could be due a stock market crash

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith acknowledges concern from some investors about the risk of a stock market crash in the US, but talks…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Growth Shares

Down 45%, this new penny stock is a great value purchase to consider

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a company that has just become a penny stock and trades at 3p, but might not…

Read more »