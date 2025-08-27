Member Login
33% down from its 7 October high, is Glencore’s share price set to soar on stunning earnings growth forecasts?

Glencore’s share price has fallen a lot this year, but analysts forecast that earnings growth will be supercharged this year on new business plans.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Glencore’s (LSE: GLEN) share price has dropped over a third from its one-year traded high of £4.38. I think it is fortunate not to be down more, given its poor H1 2025 results released on 6 August.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation fell 14% year on year to $5.430bn (£4.04bn). The net loss attributable to shareholders rose 181% to $655m. Funds from operations dropped 22% to $3.147bn. And net debt soared 30% to $14.471bn.

‘Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear,’ as one of my foreign exchange traders used to mutter when something even more terrible than usual had happened.

It is perhaps apposite to note at this point that the old market adage is not just ‘buy low’. There is no point in doing this if the asset you buy keeps going lower. The full phrase is ‘buy low, sell high’. So I had a look to see if this may apply to Glencore shares at any point in the near future.

Set for a turnaround?

According to CEO Gary Nagle, H1 saw Glencore progress in optimising the business and positioning for further value-accretive growth.

One element of this is that it expects to meet revised full-year production guidance targets.

For energy coal, the guidance range has been increased to 90,000-96,000 tonnes, from 87,000-95,000. Glencore sees income from coal as the best way of creating value for shareholders. It also believes this revenue can be used to fund opportunities in its transition metals business, notably steel and copper.

There has been no change in the original 30,000-35,000 tonnes guidance for steelmaking coal. However, Glencore expects this division to be another key driver for growth, especially since its 2024 acquisition of steelmaking coal firm Elk Valley Resources (EVR). This builds on the firm’s plans to expand its carbon steel presence with an eye on China’s renewable energy infrastructure plans.

Copper guidance remains unchanged at 850,000-890,000 tonnes, but plans are to return to one million tonnes of production by 2028. Glencore then plans to add another one million tonnes of output in the following years. Copper remains a key metal in construction and industrial machinery, as well as in the energy transition.

The guidance range for cobalt has tightened on the lower end, to 42,000-45,000 tonnes, from 40,000-45,000. This metal is primarily used in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Earnings prospects and share valuation

Earnings are ultimately what power any company’s share price higher over time.

A risk to Glencore’s is any serious downturn in China’s economic prospects, as the world’s biggest commodities buyer. However, the country experienced economic growth of 5.2% in Q2, surpassing analysts’ forecasts of 5.1%.

Moreover, as it stands, analysts forecast that Glencore’s earnings will grow a whopping 59% each year to end-2027!

Discounted cash flow modelling pinpoints where any firm’s stock price should trade, based on cash flow forecasts or the underlying business. And it shows Glencore’s shares are now 30% undervalued at their current £2.93 price. Therefore, their fair value is £4.19.

I already own other commodities sector stocks, so buying another would unbalance my portfolio. However, given its extremely strong earnings potential, I think Glencore is well worth the consideration of investors whose portfolios it suits.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

