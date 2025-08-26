Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Bunzl share price jumps 4% on H1 results. Is it ready for a resurgence?

The Bunzl share price jumps 4% on H1 results. Is it ready for a resurgence?

A profit warning in April hammered the Bunzl share price. But just a few months later, the company’s suspended share buyback is back on.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The Bunzl (LSE: BNZL) share price has had a tough ride in 2025, down 24% since the start of the year. But it’s been picking up a bit in the past couple of weeks. And on Tuesday (26 August), the stock gained 4% in early trading on the back of a relatively upbeat first-half report.

April brought a profit warning, based on toughening conditions in the firm’s North American markets — with revenue softness, operating margin pressure, and “amplified challenges specific to our largest business, which primarily services foodservice and grocery customers.”

Bunzl lowered its 2025 guidance and paused its share buyback programme, having returned £114m of the planned £200m. The share price crashed 26% on the day.

Interim update

But now Bunzl is resuming its share repurchases, aiming to complete the remaining £86m in the second half.

Revenue rose 4.2% in the half, with adjusted operating profit down 7.6%. Again that’s at constant exchange rates. As reported, revenue only blipped up 0.8% and adjusted operating profit fell 11.2%.

The company made five acquisitions so far this year, to the tune of around £120m committed spend. And perhaps to boost confidence, the board raised the interim dividend. It’s only by 0.5% to 20.2p, but it’s the right direction. And, perhaps crucially, adjusted earnings cover it 3.9 times.

American turnaround

Speaking of the American business, CEO Frank van Zanten spoke of “early positive indicators of success, with the profit momentum seen through the first half in-line with our expectations.” He did, however, add that “the benefits of some actions are not expected to drive improvements until well into 2026.”

The company maintained its downgraded full-year outlook. So we should expect “moderate revenue growth in 2025, at constant exchange rates” — but no real change in underlying revenue. The group’s operating margin “is expected to be moderately below 8.0%, compared to 8.3% in 2024.”

My overall take is that it’s going to be a tough year, but probably not as tough as investors feared in April. It’s a nice change to see a profit warning followed by something relatively positive — when we tend to expect warnings to be followed by worse.

What I like about Bunzl

The company expects full-year dividend cover by earnings of about 2.4 times. The forecast yield of 3.1% might not be huge. But strong cover plus a track record of progressive rises can be very important for long-term income investors.

Looking at liquidity, adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.9 times came in “around the lower end of our target leverage range” of 2 times to 2.5 times. In a year of pressure on margins and profits, I reckon that’s pretty good. And I can’t help thinking the company suspended the share buyback out of conservative caution rather than panic — and perhaps didn’t need to.

I still fear we might see more problems before Bunzl is past the worst. And the year could yet bring further share price pressure. But for investors seeking long-term progressive dividends, I think it has to be one to consider.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Dividend Shares

2 REITs that could give an investor high, long-term passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith highlights two real-estate-focused trusts with dividend yields in excess of 7% he believes can offer sustainable passive income.

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

New £47m SpaceX order! Is Filtronic worth considering for a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

This UK small-cap flew 8% higher today after bagging yet another order with SpaceX. Does this make it a candidate…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 dividend growth stocks to consider for long-term passive income

| Paul Summers

Passive income hunters might wish to consider dividend growth stocks over those offering monster yields. Our writer picks three from…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock offers a huge 12% dividend yield. Can we afford to miss it?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 250 is home to a couple of stocks with double-digit forecast dividends. Analysts think this one could have…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
US Stock

3 investing mistakes from Warren Buffett that I want to avoid

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flips the script when trying to learn from Warren Buffett and instead decides to look at his investing…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Growth Shares

Here are the latest analyst forecasts for the BT share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the reasons for the mixed forecasts and targets for the BT share price, and adds his own…

Read more »

Futuristic front of NIO car in Norwegian showroom
Investing Articles

Up 37% in less than 2 weeks! Is NIO stock set for a stunning comeback?

| Ben McPoland

NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock’s been rising quietly over the past year, though it still has some way to go to reclaim…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

My top FTSE 100 stock to consider for a SIPP

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why he thinks this growth-oriented investment trust from the FTSE 100 is a potential match made in…

Read more »