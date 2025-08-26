Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why retail stocks sold off heavily in the FTSE 100 today

Here’s why retail stocks sold off heavily in the FTSE 100 today

The share prices of Kingfisher, Associated British Foods, and Games Workshop all fell in the FTSE 100 index today. What’s going on?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

A sell-off in retail stocks weighed on the FTSE 100 today (26 August), with the blue-chip index dropping 0.56% to 9,268.

The biggest fallers were B&Q owner Kingfisher (-4.2%) and Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), which owns Primark as well as various well-known food and drinks brands. They declined 4.2% and 4.1%, respectively.

The retail rout extended to other FTSE 100 stocks like Warhammer maker Games Workshop (-1.5%) and contract foodservice group Compass (-2.6%).

In the FTSE 250, shares of DIY retailer Wickes slumped 8.7%, while Greggs fell 1.5%.

Under-pressure consumers

Shareholders in these firms can thank analysts at Deutsche Bank for today’s slump. They’ve turned bearish on the UK consumer.

The end of 2024 and early 2025 are likely to have been the sweet spot with real wage growth set to slow and fear of unemployment set to build from here.

Deutsche Bank

Given the pressures on consumers, the bank doesn’t like cyclical sectors like DIY. So it downgraded shares of Wickes and Kingfisher. This makes sense, as people are less likely to be building sheds and whatnot when money and jobs are tight.

Deutsche also changed its rating on Associated British Foods from Hold to Sell. Primark makes up almost half of the group’s sales. And while the discount retailer might benefit from a cash-strapped environment, there’s a risk the branded foods side might see a bit of weakness.

Funnily enough, I’ve not long finished munching a Ryvita cracker, and I’m currently sipping a herbal Twinings tea. Associated British Foods owns both brands, and I’m reassured by its diversified sources of revenue.

It’s not a stock I’ve ever been attracted to because of the company’s sluggish growth. It’s a classic Steady-Eddie FTSE 100 blue chip, notwithstanding today’s fall.

But I do think it looks cheap, trading for less than 12 times forward earnings, while offering a well-covered 3% dividend yield. The Primark owner could be one for long-term investors to check out.

M&S

Due to stubborn UK inflation, Deutsche prefers more defensive food exposure, with higher-income consumer demographics. 

Marks and Spencer (LSE:MKS) seems the obvious pick to me here. Its food arm fits the defensive category, while M&S customers are generally more affluent. 

The stock is up more than 200% over the past five years. This is due to the supermarket’s turnaround really bearing fruit. Last year, adjusted pre-tax profit jumped 22.2% to £875.5m, the highest that figure had been in over 15 years. 

Speaking personally, I’m impressed with its online clothing range. I think there are some smart polo shirts on the site, and I might get myself a couple next month. It’s also launching a second-hand clothing store on eBay to tap into the ‘preloved’ clothing boom.

Having said that, it’s a good job that I wasn’t interested in M&S clothes earlier this year when the firm was hit by a well-documented cyber attack. That forced it offline and took a bite out of profits. Any repeat of that would be disastrous.

Despite preferring M&S over other retail names, Deutsche lowered its price target on the stock, from 450p to 435p. While I would take such price targets with a grain of salt, it’s still 21% higher than current levels. 

Trading at a reasonable 10.7 times next year’s forecast earnings, I think the stock is worth considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods Plc, Compass Group Plc, Games Workshop Group Plc, and Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT which high P/E growth stock was worth it

| John Fieldsend

Sometimes the growth stocks with weighty valuations end up being some of the best. Can ChatGPT help our Foolish author…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this the FTSE 250’s best ‘unicorn’ stock?

| John Fieldsend

The London Stock Exchange isn’t packed to the brim with what some call ‘unicorn’ stocks, but this FTSE 250 biotech…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Here’s how many British American Tobacco shares it takes to earn £1,000 a year in dividends

| Stephen Wright

Despite a strong track record, Stephen Wright is concerned about what a focus on dividends over buybacks means for British…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Dividend Shares

2 REITs that could give an investor high, long-term passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith highlights two real-estate-focused trusts with dividend yields in excess of 7% he believes can offer sustainable passive income.

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

New £47m SpaceX order! Is Filtronic worth considering for a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

This UK small-cap flew 8% higher today after bagging yet another order with SpaceX. Does this make it a candidate…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 dividend growth stocks to consider for long-term passive income

| Paul Summers

Passive income hunters might wish to consider dividend growth stocks over those offering monster yields. Our writer picks three from…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock offers a huge 12% dividend yield. Can we afford to miss it?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 250 is home to a couple of stocks with double-digit forecast dividends. Analysts think this one could have…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
US Stock

3 investing mistakes from Warren Buffett that I want to avoid

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flips the script when trying to learn from Warren Buffett and instead decides to look at his investing…

Read more »