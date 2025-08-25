Member Login
I think this could be 1 of the FTSE 250’s best growth and value shares

Looking for great value shares to buy right now? This gold stock is one of the FTSE 250’s cheapest shares based on projected earnings.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

I believe Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC) could be one of the greatest FTSE 250 shares to buy today. Give me just three minutes to explain why.

Bouncing back

Shares in South American miner Hochschild have edged steadily higher since their price collapse in June. I think they could continue rising as precious metals demand heats up again.

This week UBS was the latest broker to revise up its gold price forecast, an encouraging omen for UK mining shares.

It expects the yellow metal to reclaim April’s record highs around $3,500 per ounce by the end of the year, as previously predicted. However, it hiked its projections for the end of next March by $100, to $3,600, and for the close of the first half of 2026 to $3,700, up $200.

Of course, broker projections aren’t set in stone. But I think the bank is on to something, with gold prices likely to be driven by sustained US dollar weakness, falling interest rates, and weak economic growth in the States.

As a major silver producer, FTSE 250-listed Hochschild provides a diversified way for investors to capture a further rise in precious metals. Safe-haven demand has also driven silver prices to 14-year highs in 2025.

Gold vs stocks

There are pros and cons to investing in gold stocks rather than a price-tracking exchange-traded fund (ETF). Even if bullion rises, share prices can drop if the company experiences operational issues. This is what happened to Hochschild in June, when the business cut production guidance at its Mara Rosa gold mine in Brazil.

This reflected processing issues related to “heavier-than-usual seasonal rainfall over the past few months as well as contractor performance issues“, it said. Investors rushed for the exits following the announcement.

But investing in gold and silver producers instead of the commodities themselves can be more profitable during bull markets. As precious metals rise, miners benefit from operating leverage: their costs remain stable but their revenues jump, so earnings improve at a faster pace.

This has been the case with Hochschild in recent times. Despite its share price drop in June, the company has risen 54.9% in value over the past 12 months.

By comparison, gold has risen 33.7% over the period. Silver has appreciated 29.8%.

A bargain growth share

Despite its rapid rise, Hochschild’s share price still offers excellent value, in my opinion. This leaves scope for further price gains over 2025 and potentially beyond.

For this year, the company trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.8 times. This drops to 6.5 times for 2026, and reflects broker expectations of strong and sustained profits growth.

Hochschild’s annual earnings are tipped to soar 78% and 81% in 2025 and 2026, respectively. Incidentally, both readings also result in rock-bottom P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratios of 0.2 and 0.1 for this year and next.

Any reading below one implies a share is undervalued.

Like all shares, Hochschild’s come with some risk. But in the current climate, and given its robust value, I think it could be one of the best FTSE 250 shares to consider today.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

