Here's how to target a £20,000 annual second income, starting from zero

Here’s how to target a £20,000 annual second income, starting from zero

Most Britons would love a second income. Dr James Fox explains how that can be possible with a sensible investment strategy.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

A second income of £20,000 a year — the equivalent of roughly £1,667 a month — can be life changing. While that level of passive income might seem ambitious, it’s a realistic long-term goal for investors willing to commit to regular saving, disciplined reinvestment, and a focus on quality.

To achieve that income from investments, a portfolio of around £400,000 would be required, assuming a 5% average yield. That figure might sound intimidating, especially when starting from zero. But compounding, when harnessed over years or decades, is a powerful force.

The key is to start investing early, ideally using a Stocks and Shares ISA to shield gains and dividends from tax, and to reinvest income during the early accumulation phase.

Getting to £400k

The most important factor in growing a portfolio is consistency. Regular monthly contributions — even modest ones — can build significant capital when combined with reinvested returns. Patience matters too. Periods of market weakness often create opportunities to buy high-quality companies at attractive valuations, and staying invested through cycles tends to reward those who can take a long-term view.

Take this example: £500 invested every month for 21 years with an annualised return of 10% will lead to £426k. And while some investors may think 10% is intimidating, it’s not impossible. But it’s worth remembering that poor investment decisions can result in us getting a lower return or even losing money.

A lot of the growth will come from compounding. Over 21 years, £500 a month equates to around £126,000. That means the remaining £299,000 is coming from interest. And the gap between contributions and interest income accelerates over time. It’s the snowball effect.

What’s going to power my growth?

New investors may benefit from building positions slowly, starting with one or two high-conviction stocks each month. This allows time to research each business and understand market dynamics.

Jet2 (LSE:JET2) could be one to consider. Despite remaining on AIM for now, the airline and holiday company is a future FTSE 100 candidate. It has a market capitalisation of £3.3bn, a net cash position, including customer deposits, approaching £2.5bn by 2026, and strong earnings momentum. Analyst sentiment’s firmly bullish, with a 12-analyst consensus Buy rating and an average price target of 2,164p. That’s 32% above the current share price.

The valuation’s undemanding despite pushing up from April’s lows. Jet2 trades on just 7.8 times forecast 2025 earnings, falling to 6.4 times by 2027. On an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis, it’s even more compelling, at just 0.98 times in 2026 — well below aviation and leisure peers. Earnings per share are forecast to grow steadily, supported by a clean balance sheet and competitive fuel costs.

Risks include rising labour costs and volatile oil prices, both of which could pressure margins. Nonetheless, Jet2’s fundamentals suggest it may be gaining altitude at an attractive price. It’s well-represented in my portfolio.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Jet2 plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

