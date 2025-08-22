Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This UK stock might satisfy Warren Buffett’s investment criteria

This UK stock might satisfy Warren Buffett’s investment criteria

Warren Buffett is renowned for his focus on quality investments and finding a margin of safety. Dr James Fox knows a stock that he thinks meets this criteria.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy is famously grounded in simplicity and quality, but he doesn’t invest in UK stocks often. He looks for companies with durable economic advantages — moats — that protect their profits over time.

According to Buffett, the ideal business earns strong returns on equity, operates through cycles with consistent profitability, and is run by trustworthy, capable management.

He insists on reasonable valuation. Stocks should trade below or fairly near intrinsic value, providing a margin of safety. There are several ways to ascertain a company’s fair value, and Buffett will have his own formula. But any investor can seek to build their own model.

Buffett also emphasises sticking to one’s circle of competence. He tells us to invest in what we understand, not fads or opaque industries. Finally, he values patience above all. He buys high-quality businesses at sensible prices and holds them for years, or ideally decades. This is at the heart of long-term compounding.

Does Melrose meet Buffett’s criteria?

I think Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO) may share some of the criteria that Buffett values highly. Right now, it trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 15.1. That’s really not particularly expensive given the company is aiming to grow earnings by more than 20% annually through to 2029. In the first half of 2025, adjusted diluted earnings per share rose 30% to 15.1p, powered by robust demand in aerospace, especially through its GKN Aerospace subsidiary.

This gives us a P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio around 0.75. That’s incredibly cheap compared to industry peers like Rolls-Royce and GE. Both of these trade with PEG ratios above two and P/E ratios close to 40 times.

The company’s focus on aerospace, a sector with high barriers to entry and long-term contracts, contributes to a structural competitive advantage. Its adjusted operating margin improvements demonstrate operational execution. It also boasts a sole-source supplier position on 70% of its sales. That’s one hell of a moat.

Source: Melrose Presentation showing strong market positioning

Melrose also engages in active capital allocation. Management has pursued restructuring, share buybacks, and reinvestment into growth areas, echoing Buffett’s preference for disciplined capital deployment.

However, risks remain. Its net debt stood at £1.4bn at the end of H1 2025. This is one of my few concerns about the company. It’s modest in size but enough that it still warrants monitoring as debt could become a drag on performance if interest rates stick or if cash flow falters.

The aerospace sector is also sensitive to supply chain disruptions, regulatory shifts, and cyclical downturns. If demand in defence or commercial aviation slows, earnings targets may come under pressure.

All in all, Melrose combines attractive valuation, genuine growth prospects, and a great economic moat. These are key Buffett-style hallmarks. While not without risks, the company may represent a UK-listed business worthy of consideration for investors seeking long-term, quality compounding. It’s now my top holding.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Melrose Industries Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Melrose Industries Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

After last week’s results, I’m seriously keen on this record-high FTSE 100 dividend share

| Mark Hartley

At hitting a record high in the wake of stellar H1 results, could this 5.7%-yielding FTSE 100 stock be my…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

3 stocks that could be huge market winners, says this ex-FTSE 100 fund manager

| Ben McPoland

This top-rated fund manager has identified a trio of growth firms that could be future stars of the stock market.…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Check out the latest dividend forecasts for NatWest, Lloyds and Barclays shares

| Harvey Jones

The big FTSE 100 banks have rocketed in recent years, with NatWest, Lloyds and Barclays shares all smashing the index.…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

How £10,000 today could become a £1,500-a-year second income by 2035

| Stephen Wright

The buy-to-let market in the UK might not be in great shape. But Stephen Wright thinks property could still be…

Read more »

Business woman creating images with artificial intelligence inside office
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think AI makes passive income more important than ever

| James Beard

Our writer explains why the rise of artificial intelligence means he’s doubling down on his efforts to earn more passive…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Is an £11 share price a sign to sell my Rolls-Royce shares?

| John Fieldsend

Rolls-Royce shares cost more than a tenner, a price almost unthinkable only a couple of years ago. Is it time…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

£500 buys 714 shares in this undervalued FTSE stock with a 10% dividend yield

| Mark Hartley

This little-known FTSE All-Share company's trading on a tiny valuation but with a huge 10% dividend yield. Could it be…

Read more »

A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.
Investing Articles

See how you could target a £1m SIPP starting with £25,000

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how it's possible to turn a relatively small sum into a £1m pension pot by purchasing FTSE…

Read more »