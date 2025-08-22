Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Check out the latest dividend forecasts for NatWest, Lloyds and Barclays shares

Check out the latest dividend forecasts for NatWest, Lloyds and Barclays shares

The big FTSE 100 banks have rocketed in recent years, with NatWest, Lloyds and Barclays shares all smashing the index. But what’s the income like now?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Barclays‘ (LSE: BARC) shares have been on a storming run, as have those for NatWest Group and Lloyds Banking Group. It’s been a great time to hold the FTSE 100 banks, although investors needed to be patient after years of struggle.

Over the past 12 months, Barclays is up 65% and almost 250% over five years. NatWest isn’t far behind, gaining 60% in one year and an incredible 360% over five. Lloyds is the laggard but is still up 43% and 197% across the same timeframes. Throw reinvested dividends into the mix and their total returns are even stronger.

Asia-focused HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered have also thrived, lifted by the same wave of confidence that swept across the sector early last year. Banks are throwing off cash, trading on modest valuations and rewarding shareholders through both dividends and share buybacks.

Barclays sets the pace

Barclays’ 2024 results (13 February) demonstrate why investors are so happy. It posted a 24% increase in profit before tax to £8.1bn, with a 10.5% return on tangible equity.

It’s also rewarded shareholders with £3bn of distributions, which included a £1.8bn share buyback and plans for a further £1bn. Management said it remains on course to deliver at least £10bn of capital returns by 2026, including dividends.

This momentum continued into the first quarter. On 30 April, management reiterated full-year targets and raised 2025 income guidance to more than £12.5bn.

However, the trailing dividend yield is now a disappointing 2.24%. That’s well below 3.87% at Lloyds, and 3.77% at NatWest. All three have fallen, but that’s purely down to their rocketing share prices. Barclays is relatively lower because it prefers buybacks to dividends. The former may boost earnings per share but I prefer to see cash in my account. It’s a personal thing. Investors have to make their own decisions.

Comparing yields

As my table shows, NatWest offers the most promising dividend outlook. This year, investors can anticipate a yield of 5.34%, rising to 5.96% in 2026. These are forecasts, of course, they aren’t set in stone.


P/E ratioTrailing yield2025 forecast yield2026 forecast yield
Barclays10.352.24%2.42%2.69%
Lloyds13.253.87%4.24%4.96%
NatWest10.553.77%5.34%5.96%

Valuations remain appealing. As my table also shows, Barclays and NatWest are trading on price-to-earnings ratios of just over 10, with Lloyds pricier at 13.25.

Risks remain

There are always risks in banking. They didn’t end with the financial crisis. The Financial Conduct Authority fined Barclays £42m in July for lapses in its crime controls, while Lloyds narrowly avoided serious fallout from the motor finance scandal.

Today’s sticky inflation could keep net interest margins high, which helps profits, but it may also hit demand for mortgages and drive up loan defaults. Barclays’ US exposure via its investment banking arm could hurt if the economy slows stateside. Although it could boost the bank in good times.

Lloyds remains a reliable retail-focused operator, while NatWest offers the juiciest yield. With patience and a long-term approach, all three could reward investors. For pure income seekers, NatWest looks the most attractive to think about today, but I feel investors might also consider buying Barclays or Lloyds.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

After last week’s results, I’m seriously keen on this record-high FTSE 100 dividend share

| Mark Hartley

At hitting a record high in the wake of stellar H1 results, could this 5.7%-yielding FTSE 100 stock be my…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

3 stocks that could be huge market winners, says this ex-FTSE 100 fund manager

| Ben McPoland

This top-rated fund manager has identified a trio of growth firms that could be future stars of the stock market.…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

How £10,000 today could become a £1,500-a-year second income by 2035

| Stephen Wright

The buy-to-let market in the UK might not be in great shape. But Stephen Wright thinks property could still be…

Read more »

Business woman creating images with artificial intelligence inside office
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think AI makes passive income more important than ever

| James Beard

Our writer explains why the rise of artificial intelligence means he’s doubling down on his efforts to earn more passive…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Is an £11 share price a sign to sell my Rolls-Royce shares?

| John Fieldsend

Rolls-Royce shares cost more than a tenner, a price almost unthinkable only a couple of years ago. Is it time…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

£500 buys 714 shares in this undervalued FTSE stock with a 10% dividend yield

| Mark Hartley

This little-known FTSE All-Share company's trading on a tiny valuation but with a huge 10% dividend yield. Could it be…

Read more »

A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.
Investing Articles

See how you could target a £1m SIPP starting with £25,000

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how it's possible to turn a relatively small sum into a £1m pension pot by purchasing FTSE…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Legal & General shares 1 year ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Legal & General shares haven’t performed too badly over the past year. In fact, investors have seen capital appreciation and…

Read more »