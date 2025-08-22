Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 stocks that could be huge market winners, says this ex-FTSE 100 fund manager

3 stocks that could be huge market winners, says this ex-FTSE 100 fund manager

This top-rated fund manager has identified a trio of growth firms that could be future stars of the stock market. Our writer takes a look and picks his favourite.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

James Anderson knows a thing or two about growth investing in the stock market. From 2000 to 2022, he managed Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, unearthing gems including ASML, Tesla, and Nvidia. Savvy picks like these propelled the trust into the FTSE 100 in 2017.

Nowadays, he helps run Lingotto Innovation, a growth-focused strategy that similarly attempts to find massive stock market winners. In May, Anderson and co-manager Morgan Samet spoke to Barron’s. In this interview, they highlighted three stocks they’re very excited about over the next decade.

EVs

Let’s start with the most familiar, BYD (OTC:BYDD.F). This is the Chinese hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) maker that’s now outselling Tesla. Last year, BYD’s revenue grew 29%, toping $100bn for the first time ($107bn). Its affordable EVs are selling like hotcakes worldwide, and I’ve been seeing more of its cars on UK roads.

Anderson highlights BYD’s “deep commitment to science” as a competitive advantage. The firm designs and manufactures its own batteries. Indeed, as the world’s second-largest player, it sells EV batteries to others, generating a sizeable revenue stream beyond cars.

The stock’s up nearly 400% in five years, giving the business a chunky market-cap of $135bn. However, the forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5 looks reasonable, especially compared to Tesla’s 175.

Naturally, the global EV market’s extremely competitive, which adds risk. And the US and EU are likely to keep tariffs high to protect their own car industries from cheap Chinese imports. I’m less interested here.

Driverless trucks

To my mind, the next stock has a lot more explosive potential. This is Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ: AUR), a leading autonomous trucking company.

Uber-backed Aurora is working with industry heavyweights like Continental, Toyota, and Volvo Trucks. So it’s not trying to replace traditional trucking companies, but integrate its autonomous software/hardware systems into vehicles.

Now, the challenges here are obvious. “Trucks go faster, they carry heavier materials, there is more regulation, and companies operate across state lines“, Samet points out in the article. One motorway accident could be devastating for all involved, including Aurora shareholders.

However, the ability to operate driverless would deliver massive savings for the industry. In May, Aurora launched autonomous truck runs between Dallas and Houston, a route that has now surpassed 20,000 miles.

Priced at $5.70, the stock’s down 41% since going public in 2021.

AI diagnostics

The third stock’s Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM). The company uses artificial intelligence (AI) and a vast library of clinical data to help physicians make personalised treatment decisions for patients, particularly those with cancer.

The company does genomic sequencing tests, while its Tempus One tool functions as a generative AI clinical assistant. Over 50% of US oncologists are now connected to Tempus.

For me, this is the most interesting because it’s only slightly larger than Aurora with a $12.5bn market-cap, but is far more advanced commercially. While Aurora isn’t forecast to generate $1bn+ in revenue until 2029, Tempus is on course for $1.3bn this year.

The main risk is that Tempus is still loss-making. But it’s nearing profitability while growing strongly (20%+ revenue growth forecast till at least 2028).

Undoubtedly, these two last picks are high-risk, high-reward. For adventurous investors though, I think Tempus may be worth exploring further.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Nvidia, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Nvidia, Tesla, and Uber Technologies. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

After last week’s results, I’m seriously keen on this record-high FTSE 100 dividend share

| Mark Hartley

At hitting a record high in the wake of stellar H1 results, could this 5.7%-yielding FTSE 100 stock be my…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Check out the latest dividend forecasts for NatWest, Lloyds and Barclays shares

| Harvey Jones

The big FTSE 100 banks have rocketed in recent years, with NatWest, Lloyds and Barclays shares all smashing the index.…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

How £10,000 today could become a £1,500-a-year second income by 2035

| Stephen Wright

The buy-to-let market in the UK might not be in great shape. But Stephen Wright thinks property could still be…

Read more »

Business woman creating images with artificial intelligence inside office
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think AI makes passive income more important than ever

| James Beard

Our writer explains why the rise of artificial intelligence means he’s doubling down on his efforts to earn more passive…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Is an £11 share price a sign to sell my Rolls-Royce shares?

| John Fieldsend

Rolls-Royce shares cost more than a tenner, a price almost unthinkable only a couple of years ago. Is it time…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

£500 buys 714 shares in this undervalued FTSE stock with a 10% dividend yield

| Mark Hartley

This little-known FTSE All-Share company's trading on a tiny valuation but with a huge 10% dividend yield. Could it be…

Read more »

A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.
Investing Articles

See how you could target a £1m SIPP starting with £25,000

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how it's possible to turn a relatively small sum into a £1m pension pot by purchasing FTSE…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Legal & General shares 1 year ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Legal & General shares haven’t performed too badly over the past year. In fact, investors have seen capital appreciation and…

Read more »