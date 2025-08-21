Member Login
This 9.5% yielding FTSE 100 dividend stock is at a 52-week low! Time to consider buying?

This 9.5% yielding FTSE 100 dividend stock is at a 52-week low! Time to consider buying?

Harvey Jones is blown away by the ultra-high income available from this nicely priced dividend stock. Is it now an unmissable opportunity?

Harvey Jones
View of the Birmingham skyline including the church of St Martin, the Bullring shopping centre and the outdoor market.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

This top UK dividend stock yields an eye-catching 9.5%. That’s the highest on the FTSE 100. But it has problems too. The company in question is housebuilder Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) and its shares have plunged 40% in a year to trade at a 52-week low. With a price-to-earnings ratio of just 11.9 it looks priced to go. But be careful.

Taylor Wimpey shares are struggling

I bought the stock in 2023 with a long-term view, and I’m happy to hold on throughout the ups and downs. I have the compensation of dividends, even if I’m down overall. The board recently trimmed the interim payment from 4.8p to 4.67p, but the overall commitment to shareholders looks solid. It’s still promising to return around 7.5% of net assets annually, equating to at least £250m a year.

Guidance now points to a forecast yield of 9.13% in 2025 and 9.3% in 2026. While that’s slightly lower than today, it’s still a brilliant rate of income. Investors who favour high-yield dividend stocks will be tempted. They should also be wary.

Pressures remain

Inflation came in at 3.8% in July and could tick up to 4% in September. That will keep mortgages higher than we’d like, hitting buyer affordability and demand. Sticky inflation also raises Taylor Wimpey’s costs, while wages have also been climbing faster than prices, up 4.6% a year at last count. April’s increase to employers’ National Insurance and the minimum wage have further squeezed margins.

Last month’s results (30 July) revealed a £92.1m first-half loss. A £222m cladding provision was the main drag, but slowing completions also hurt. The board cut annual profit guidance by £20m as a result.

The group still expects to finish between 10,400 and 10,800 UK homes in 2025, a muted outlook given the government’s pledge to build 1.5m homes this parliament.

Tax policy could add to the pain. Rumours of new levies on higher-value properties in the Budget could hit sentiment. Unless they’re just rumours.

Long-term growth prospects

Investors considering whether to buy the shares need to do their homework. What I see is a good company having a difficult time. Taylor Wimpey is largely at the mercy of events beyond its control. Interest rates will have to fall, inflation ease and confidence return before housing demand strengthens. That could take time, but a yield of more than 9% pays handsomely while waiting.

We can’t expect an instant recovery. Housebuilders have struggled ever since they slumped in the aftermath of the 2016 Brexit vote. Ten years ago, the Taylor Wimpey share price hovered around 200p. Today, it’s just below 100p. So it’s dropped by half in that time. With that kind of underperformance, a high dividend isn’t enough.

For investors who understand and accept the risks, and can withstand more short-term turbulence, today could offer a brilliant entry point. I’ve taken a battering but console myself with the thought that my reinvested dividends will pick up more stock at today’s reduced price.

I think others might consider buying at this level, just don’t expect a smooth ride. If I’m feeling brave, I might even average down on my position.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

