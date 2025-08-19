Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Looking for stocks to buy? Here are 3 shares the pros have been snapping up

Looking for stocks to buy? Here are 3 shares the pros have been snapping up

There are many different ways to identify stocks to buy. One strategy that Edward Sheldon finds very effective is to follow the trading activity of the pros.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Google office headquarters

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Monitoring the trading activity of professional fund managers can be a good way to identify stocks to buy. After all, these investors tend to do a lot of research before investing in a company (and have to answer to their clients if they get it wrong).

Here, I’m going to highlight three shares that were snapped up by pros in the second quarter of 2025. Are they worth considering today?

UnitedHealth

First up, we have UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH), the largest health insurer in the world. This stock was bought by a range of top investors in Q2 including Warren Buffett (for his firm Berkshire Hathaway), David Tepper of hedge fund Appaloosa, Michael Burry (of ‘The Big Short’ fame), and the UK’s Stephen Yiu, who runs the Blue Whale Growth fund.

Now, this company’s share price has shot up since it came to light that Buffett bought stock. Currently, it’s trading at $308 – up 31% from its 2025 lows of $235.

I still believe there’s value on offer, however. At current levels, it’s still almost 50% below its highs and trading on a very reasonable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.

It’s worth pointing out that this insurer has had some significant performance issues recently. Ultimately, it underestimated the demand for, and cost of, health insurance in the US and got its pricing all wrong.

It could take a while to turn things around. But I reckon it will get there eventually so I believe it’s worth considering today.

Taiwan Semi

Next, we have Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM). It’s the largest semiconductor manufacturing company in the world.

This stock was snapped up by a range of top investors including billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller, tech expert Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capital, and Stephen Yiu again.

The share price here has had an explosive move higher since its April lows. So, the pros may have paid much lower prices for their shares.

I still believe the stock is worth a look at today’s levels though. With the forward-looking P/E ratio sitting at 23, the valuation doesn’t appear to be stretched.

That said, semiconductor stocks can be volatile at times. And I reckon there might be better buying opportunities here in the months ahead.

If there’s talk of an economic slowdown, or increased geopolitical tension, the share price is likely to pull back. That could be a good buying opportunity to think about.

Alphabet

Finally, we have Google and YouTube owner Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG). It was bought by billionaires Bill Ackman, who runs FTSE 100 investment trust Pershing Square Holdings and Seth Klarman, CEO of Baupost Group.

It’s great to see big-name buying here. Because I’ve been arguing for a while that this Magnificent 7 stock is undervalued.

There are obviously risks around AI. Today, the way we’re searching for information is changing rapidly.

However, Alphabet isn’t sitting still. It’s rolling out some incredible AI search features.

Meanwhile, the company has the lowest valuation in the Mag 7. At present, it’s trading on a forward-looking P/E ratio of 19.3 (using next year’s earnings forecast).

Add in the fact that this company has exposure to lots of high-growth industries including cloud computing and self-driving cars, and I think the set-up is attractive. To my mind, it’s worth further research.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Alphabet and the Blue Whale Growth fund. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to consider buying in August [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

BHP shares rise on strong trading update! Is it time to buy in?

| Royston Wild

BHP shares are up thanks to a strong operational update in tough conditions. Discover why I believe they could continue…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
US Stock

Why the next two weeks will be huge for the Nvidia share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up both the upcoming earnings and headline risk regarding Chinese exports as volatility events for the Nvidia…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

These soaring UK shares are smashing the S&P 500

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley identifies two UK shares that are giving the US market a run for its money. But are they…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Growth Shares

Has the Marks & Spencer share price lost it’s spark?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out why the Marks & Spencer share price performance has been underwhelming recently, but eyes up the…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

3 shares I’ve just sold in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why he ditched this high-yield FTSE 100 stock, as well as two lesser-known growth names in his…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Time for me to buy more of this superb 8.3%-yielding FTSE 100 passive income superstar stock after strong H1 results?

| Simon Watkins

This top FTSE dividend share delivers huge passive income flows, which are forecast to rise in the coming years. It…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Still trading near a 14-year high, how close to ‘fair value’ is Tesco’s share price?

| Simon Watkins

Tesco’s share price has risen a long way recently, but does this mean no value is left in it? I…

Read more »