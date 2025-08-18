Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Starting a SIPP or ISA when they’re born can deliver financial freedom for your kids

Starting a SIPP or ISA when they’re born can deliver financial freedom for your kids

The SIPP’s an incredibly important tool for any investor trying to prepare an easier retirement for their children. Dr James Fox explains another option.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Fathers Walking With Their Little Boy

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

By her second birthday, my daughter’s Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) and Junior Stocks and Shares ISA could be worth £20,000. And if neither her nor I ever contributed to it again, it could reach £2.9m by her 52nd birthday, if we were lucky enough to achieve 10% annualised growth.

That’s the power of compounding. When money’s given decades to grow, even modest sums can snowball into life-changing wealth. The earlier the start, the greater the advantage. And in this case, the combination of a Junior ISA and a SIPP means her savings benefit from both tax-free growth and government top-ups.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

How it all works

Take the SIPP, for example. For every £80 contributed, the government adds £20 in Basic rate tax relief. That means a £3,000 out-of-pocket contribution turns into £3,600 invested. It’s a 25% uplift before a single share’s bought. Growth within the SIPP’s tax-free, and while she won’t be able to access it until her 50s, the deferred access could be a feature, not a bugbear. It’s long-term capital with a long-term purpose.

The Junior ISA meanwhile, offers flexibility and accessibility at age 18. With no tax on withdrawals, it can complement the SIPP as a retirement fund or contribute towards buying a house. As the investments grow, no capital gains or income tax will erode the returns.

Of course, if either of us were to contribute £500 monthly over the next five decades, the result could be staggering — a portfolio valued at £11.5m. That figure assumes that 10% annualised return, which mirrors the historical performance of the US (not UK) market, but it’s not guaranteed. Markets fluctuate, and poor investing choices can lead to losses. But done well, starting young changes everything.

Source: thecalculatorsite.com

Where to invest?

Investors could look at index tracking funds or even investment trusts as an opportunity to gain immediate diversification. But some investors will prefer to pick individual stocks, aiming to beat the market over the long run.

Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO) is one stock I believe is worthy of consideration, trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 15.1, indicating potential value relative to its earnings growth prospects.

The company’s financial performance has been strong. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 30% to 15.1p in the first half of 2025. This growth’s underpinned by strong demand in the aerospace sector, particularly in defence and commercial aviation, where Melrose’s subsidiary, GKN Aerospace, holds significant positions. Management believes it can deliver 20% annualised earnings growth in the years through to 2029.

However, investors should be aware of certain risks. Net debt‘s one that needs to be considered. It stood at £1.4bn at the end of the first half. This could be a drag on performance going forward.

Despite this, Melrose’s strategic focus on aerospace, coupled with its strong potential for earnings growth, makes it as an attractive option for investors. I believe it’s certainly worth considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Melrose Industries Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Melrose Industries Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

This 5p penny stock is crushing the stock market in 2025

| Mark Hartley

This micro-cap share is outperforming global stock markets by tenfold this year! Mark Hartley investigates the company's prospects.

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

10 years of payout hikes! This dividend stock now pays a 9.2% yield to long-term investors

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This renewable energy dividend stock's massively unpopular with investors right now, yet it offers one of the highest yields in…

Read more »

London offices of Standard Chartered
Investing Articles

After hitting a 52-week high, the share price of this FTSE 100 bank’s plunged 8.9%. What’s going on?

| James Beard

Our writer reflects on a particularly turbulent week for Standard Chartered, the FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) international banking group.

Read more »

Tariffs and Global Economic Supply Chains
Investing Articles

S&P 500 to surge to 7,100? Are we secretly at the start of a new bull market?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Some experts are raising their price targets for the S&P 500 despite economic concerns. Do they know something most investors…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Meet my number 1 passive income investment

| Stephen Wright

After a week on the beach in Polzeath, our writer is thinking about passive income. But which stock has he…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

At a P/E of 7, this FTSE 250 stock offers a near-7% yield for investors!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This struggling FTSE 250 value retailer's been thrown into the gutter and now trades at a dirt cheap P/E ratio!…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

7.9% dividend yield! Is this FTSE 100 income stock a screaming buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This insurance giant's hitting performance targets two years early and now offers one of the highest dividend yields in the…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway are selling more Apple stock

| Cliff D'Arcy

After building a massive stake in Apple stock, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has been selling down its holding. What's the…

Read more »