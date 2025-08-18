7.9% dividend yield! Is this FTSE 100 income stock a screaming buy today?

Even as the FTSE 100 surpasses 9,000 points, there are still plenty of high-yield opportunities to explore. And while not all of these will turn out to be winners, every once in a while a hidden gem can emerge, generating a chunky, sustainable passive income.
Today, Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE:PHNX) is starting to get a lot of attention from retail investors. At a yield of 7.9%, that certainly makes sense, especially since the company is on its ninth consecutive year of hiking payouts. So is this a no-brainer buy today? Or could it be a yield trap?
The bull case
Beyond the chunky yield and impressive payout history, there’s a lot to like about this evolving insurance enterprise. Thanks to management hitting its £1.4bn operating cash flow target two years early, dividends are well covered. And with the shareholder Solvency II ratio sitting comfortably at 172% the balance sheet appears to be in a fairly terrific state as well.
With management expanding its offer within pensions, savings, and retirement, Phoenix is benefiting from more stable and predictable cash flow. And thanks to ongoing efforts to streamline and improve operational efficiency, underlying operating margins are also steadily expanding, allowing the business to further pay down debt.
Pairing all this with medium-term profit target upgrades and positive momentum in its share price, Phoenix Group seems to be on track to become a winner. And so far in 2025, that’s exactly what it’s been, climbing 34% versus the FTSE 100’s 11%.
What could go wrong?
Despite its strong performance, investor sentiment surrounding Phoenix Group and indeed the wider insurance sector seems to be fairly muted. There are a wide variety of factors at work here, including complicated accounting practices that can obscure the business’s true performance.
However, a chief concern among institutional investors is the wider economic environment. Insurance companies like Phoenix are susceptible to macroeconomic factors like interest rates, economic slowdowns and political or regulatory changes.
There’s also some uncertainty surrounding management’s strategic pivot. Historically, the business has been focused on life insurance products. But the firm’s now pursuing a pension and annuity product strategy to unlock new growth.
On paper, that sounds prudent. But in practice, it puts it in direct competition with the likes of Legal & General as well as Aviva, who have far more experience in this sector. As such, even with such an impressive dividend yield on the table, it seems most investors are adopting a ‘wait and see’ attitude.
The bottom line
Considering taking a more patient approach seems prudent right now. Phoenix may be a FTSE 100 company, but that doesn’t make it a guaranteed success. And while the firm’s pivot appears to be bearing fruit, I’m still keen to see how it’s holding up against the industry stalwarts before diving in.