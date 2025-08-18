Member Login
7.9% dividend yield! Is this FTSE 100 income stock a screaming buy today?

7.9% dividend yield! Is this FTSE 100 income stock a screaming buy today?

This insurance giant’s hitting performance targets two years early and now offers one of the highest dividend yields in the FTSE 100!

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Even as the FTSE 100 surpasses 9,000 points, there are still plenty of high-yield opportunities to explore. And while not all of these will turn out to be winners, every once in a while a hidden gem can emerge, generating a chunky, sustainable passive income.

Today, Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE:PHNX) is starting to get a lot of attention from retail investors. At a yield of 7.9%, that certainly makes sense, especially since the company is on its ninth consecutive year of hiking payouts. So is this a no-brainer buy today? Or could it be a yield trap?

The bull case

Beyond the chunky yield and impressive payout history, there’s a lot to like about this evolving insurance enterprise. Thanks to management hitting its £1.4bn operating cash flow target two years early, dividends are well covered. And with the shareholder Solvency II ratio sitting comfortably at 172% the balance sheet appears to be in a fairly terrific state as well.

With management expanding its offer within pensions, savings, and retirement, Phoenix is benefiting from more stable and predictable cash flow. And thanks to ongoing efforts to streamline and improve operational efficiency, underlying operating margins are also steadily expanding, allowing the business to further pay down debt.

Pairing all this with medium-term profit target upgrades and positive momentum in its share price, Phoenix Group seems to be on track to become a winner. And so far in 2025, that’s exactly what it’s been, climbing 34% versus the FTSE 100’s 11%.

What could go wrong?

Despite its strong performance, investor sentiment surrounding Phoenix Group and indeed the wider insurance sector seems to be fairly muted. There are a wide variety of factors at work here, including complicated accounting practices that can obscure the business’s true performance.

However, a chief concern among institutional investors is the wider economic environment. Insurance companies like Phoenix are susceptible to macroeconomic factors like interest rates, economic slowdowns and political or regulatory changes.

There’s also some uncertainty surrounding management’s strategic pivot. Historically, the business has been focused on life insurance products. But the firm’s now pursuing a pension and annuity product strategy to unlock new growth.

On paper, that sounds prudent. But in practice, it puts it in direct competition with the likes of Legal & General as well as Aviva, who have far more experience in this sector. As such, even with such an impressive dividend yield on the table, it seems most investors are adopting a ‘wait and see’ attitude.

The bottom line

Considering taking a more patient approach seems prudent right now. Phoenix may be a FTSE 100 company, but that doesn’t make it a guaranteed success. And while the firm’s pivot appears to be bearing fruit, I’m still keen to see how it’s holding up against the industry stalwarts before diving in.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

