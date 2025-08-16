£500 buys 6,757 shares of this surging penny stock!

This under-the-radar penny stock has almost doubled in 2025, yet the shares continue to trade at a massive discount! Should investors rush to buy?

The world of penny stocks is notoriously volatile. But it can also lead investors to earn jaw-dropping returns if they can identify the diamonds in the rough. So far in 2025, Agronomics (LSE:ANIC) is proving to be one of these hidden gems, generating a staggering 94% return for shareholders since the start of the year.

Even after almost doubling, a small £500 lump sum is still more than enough to snap up 6,757 shares right now. And if the company continues along its current growth trajectory, this tiny investment could grow into something far more substantial in the long run. So should investors be considering this explosive penny stock today?

What’s going on?

As a quick crash course, Agronomics is an investment group focusing on clean food and biomanufacturing. This is still an emerging field of science. But the companies within Agronomics’ portfolio are already producing foods like lab-grown meat and animal-free dairy products, among others.

Given the rising concerns of climate change and demand for healthy foods, investor interest in cellular agriculture is on the rise. Yet, this industry’s still firmly in its infancy, with few publicly-traded companies operating in this space.

As such, Agronomics presents an interesting way to gain diversified exposure given its portfolio of 20 businesses. Several of the group’s companies have received the regulatory green light for selling products, allowing them to kick-start their revenue streams. And when paired with successful fundraises and grants, many now have the cash flow required to scale production and begin their journeys towards profitability.

With that in mind, it’s not surprising to see why the penny stock is rising rapidly in 2025, especially as more investors gain interest in this new market sector. And with the shares still trading close to a 50% discount to net asset value, the growth seen so far could be just the tip of the iceberg.

Taking a step back

Looking at Agronomics today, there’s a lot for investors to get excited about. But at the same time, it’s essential to recognise the exceptionally high level of risk involved.

The company invests in very-early-stage businesses with untested and unproven products. Most lack a revenue stream and require continuous capital injections that will likely dilute Agronomics’ equity positions. Even if its businesses successfully receive the regulatory green light, as some have started to, there remains a huge question mark over consumer acceptance.

Lab-grown meat and other similar products face significant cultural, psychological, and regulatory hurdles to overcome in key markets like the US, Europe, and China. And negative public perception could limit adoption and growth regardless of product quality. Not to mention the added pressure from farmer lobbyists who may start attempting to block the growth of the cellular agriculture market through political means.

The bottom line

Buying shares in Agronomics appears to be one of the most suitable ways to gain diversified exposure to this sector. But with so many headwinds and challenges that lie ahead, the penny stock’s likely going to be in for a volatile ride. Personally, I think it’s a bit too soon to throw my hat into the ring.

But it nonetheless remains an interesting potential opportunity once it’s had more time to develop. That’s why investors may want to add this penny stock to their watchlists.