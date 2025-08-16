£20k in savings? Here’s how you can aim for £38,555 passive income

With £20,000 in savings and £500 to spare each month, investors could build a staggeringly large passive income with this simple investing strategy.

Earning lifelong passive income is a common but challenging financial goal. Nevertheless, with a bit of commitment and patience, it’s a dream that even investors from modest backgrounds can achieve. And those fortunate enough to have £20,000 saved up can drastically accelerate the journey to earning a chunky second income.

Like all investments, there are never any guarantees. But for those willing to remain disciplined and invest their time in research, the probability of success can increase significantly.

Unlocking big returns

Historically, the UK stock market has generated an average annualised return of 8% a year. Investing £500 a month at this rate for 30 years steadily compounds into an impressive portfolio worth £745,180. And for those able to kick-start their investment journey with £20,000 of savings, the portfolio could be even more amazing at £963,895!

Following the 4% withdrawal rule, that translates into a passive income stream of £29,807-£38,555. And when combined with the UK State Pension, that’s more than enough to enjoy a pretty comfortable retirement lifestyle.

Of course, waiting around for 30 years isn’t ideal, especially for those planning to retire much earlier than that. This is one of the limitations of relying on passive index funds. And it’s where stock picking can come to the rescue.

Investing selectively

Rather than settling for 8% returns, investors can aim a little higher by only investing in the best and brightest of businesses. And while the UK stock market doesn’t have many explosive tech enterprises like in the US, there are still plenty of big-time winners to explore.

For example, anyone who saw the hidden value in Goodwin (LSE:GDWN) 25 years ago has since enjoyed a staggering 16,447% return on investment, even before counting dividends. That’s the equivalent of a 22.7% annualised return, enough to transform £20,000 of savings with a £500 monthly investment into a staggering £12.8m – or £512,364 annual passive income!

Still a market beater?

At a market-cap of £727m, Goodwin’s unlikely to deliver a similar five-figure return over the next two and a half decades. But that doesn’t mean its days of outperforming the stock market are necessarily over.

Its latest results revealed record profits, double-digit revenue growth and a £300m order book, thanks to new multi-year nuclear decommissioning, defence, and petrochemical contracts. The engineering group continues to operate in a fairly niche market where competition tends to be minimal. And as a family-owned business, the management team remain squarely focused on building sustainable, long-term value for shareholders.

Of course, even the most promising-looking enterprises still have their weak spots. Even with record earnings, the group still needs to invest heavily to sustain its current trajectory, which has put pressure on free cash flow margins.

At the same time, most of Goodwin’s performance is driven by a handful of critical, large-scale contracts creating portfolio concentration risk. As such, any delay or disruption to these projects could cause significant swings in its financials.

Nevertheless, with a proven track record of robust operational execution and disciplined management, Goodwin remains a potentially lucrative opportunity worth exploring further even now in 2025.