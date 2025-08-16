Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20k in savings? Here’s how you can aim for £38,555 passive income

£20k in savings? Here’s how you can aim for £38,555 passive income

With £20,000 in savings and £500 to spare each month, investors could build a staggeringly large passive income with this simple investing strategy.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Earning lifelong passive income is a common but challenging financial goal. Nevertheless, with a bit of commitment and patience, it’s a dream that even investors from modest backgrounds can achieve. And those fortunate enough to have £20,000 saved up can drastically accelerate the journey to earning a chunky second income.

Like all investments, there are never any guarantees. But for those willing to remain disciplined and invest their time in research, the probability of success can increase significantly.

Unlocking big returns

Historically, the UK stock market has generated an average annualised return of 8% a year. Investing £500 a month at this rate for 30 years steadily compounds into an impressive portfolio worth £745,180. And for those able to kick-start their investment journey with £20,000 of savings, the portfolio could be even more amazing at £963,895!

Following the 4% withdrawal rule, that translates into a passive income stream of £29,807-£38,555. And when combined with the UK State Pension, that’s more than enough to enjoy a pretty comfortable retirement lifestyle.

Of course, waiting around for 30 years isn’t ideal, especially for those planning to retire much earlier than that. This is one of the limitations of relying on passive index funds. And it’s where stock picking can come to the rescue.

Investing selectively

Rather than settling for 8% returns, investors can aim a little higher by only investing in the best and brightest of businesses. And while the UK stock market doesn’t have many explosive tech enterprises like in the US, there are still plenty of big-time winners to explore.

For example, anyone who saw the hidden value in Goodwin (LSE:GDWN) 25 years ago has since enjoyed a staggering 16,447% return on investment, even before counting dividends. That’s the equivalent of a 22.7% annualised return, enough to transform £20,000 of savings with a £500 monthly investment into a staggering £12.8m – or £512,364 annual passive income!

Still a market beater?

At a market-cap of £727m, Goodwin’s unlikely to deliver a similar five-figure return over the next two and a half decades. But that doesn’t mean its days of outperforming the stock market are necessarily over.

Its latest results revealed record profits, double-digit revenue growth and a £300m order book, thanks to new multi-year nuclear decommissioning, defence, and petrochemical contracts. The engineering group continues to operate in a fairly niche market where competition tends to be minimal. And as a family-owned business, the management team remain squarely focused on building sustainable, long-term value for shareholders.

Of course, even the most promising-looking enterprises still have their weak spots. Even with record earnings, the group still needs to invest heavily to sustain its current trajectory, which has put pressure on free cash flow margins.

At the same time, most of Goodwin’s performance is driven by a handful of critical, large-scale contracts creating portfolio concentration risk. As such, any delay or disruption to these projects could cause significant swings in its financials.

Nevertheless, with a proven track record of robust operational execution and disciplined management, Goodwin remains a potentially lucrative opportunity worth exploring further even now in 2025.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Goodwin Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How much money could a £5-a-day passive income plan earn?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains some of the variables that come into play when considering the passive income potential of stock market…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

2 up-and-coming UK growth stocks that could benefit from the AI boom

| Mark Hartley

Our writer examines the groundbreaking tech of two small growth stocks that may be critical in the world of AI.…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Meet the 62p UK stock with a 7.6% dividend yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for shares with high dividend yields? Check out this under-the-radar small-cap stock with a yield of an impressive 7.6%.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

After a stonking set of results, can the Aviva share price continue to power higher?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie examines the potential drivers for future growth in the Aviva share price, which is up 135% in five…

Read more »

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Investing Articles

Want to retire in style? Aim to beat the State Pension with just £50 a week

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing on a regular basis can pave the way towards an impressive retirement income that eventually beats today's State Pension…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in UK shares to target a £3,815 monthly passive income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Is it possible to target several thousand pounds in monthly passive income by investing in top-notch UK shares? Yes -…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Warren Buffet’s brutal — yet brilliant — advice for growth investors

| Stephen Wright

Axon Enterprise has more than tripled its revenues in the last five years. But some simple advice from Warren Buffett…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

£500 buys 6,757 shares of this surging penny stock!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This under-the-radar penny stock has almost doubled in 2025, yet the shares continue to trade at a massive discount! Should…

Read more »