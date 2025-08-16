Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 up-and-coming UK growth stocks that could benefit from the AI boom

2 up-and-coming UK growth stocks that could benefit from the AI boom

Our writer examines the groundbreaking tech of two small growth stocks that may be critical in the world of AI. Here’s why they’re worth considering.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

When it comes to uncovering the next big opportunity, the AIM market can be a goldmine. Some of the most exciting growth stock stories start here, in small companies that quietly build world-class technology.

Right now, with artificial intelligence (AI) spreading into sectors as varied as aerospace, defence, telecommunications and healthcare, there’s a whole tier of specialist firms fuelling the revolution from behind the scenes.

The headlines might be dominated by multi-billion-dollar tech giants, but they can’t do it all. AI’s success often hinges on the niche players making the hardware, components and energy solutions that keep the whole system running. 

Two small-cap UK growth stocks in particular have caught my attention for their potential to ride the AI wave.

Filtronic

Filtronic‘s (LSE: FTC) in the business of high-performance radio frequency (RF) technology. Essentially, it could give AI systems in aerospace and defence their ‘eyes and ears’. Its products provide the precision, bandwidth and fidelity that AI needs to process real-time data and make split-second decisions — which is why demand’s been accelerating.

Over the past year, its market value has more than doubled to roughly £295m, while the share price has soared by around 116%. Revenues have climbed to £56.3m, representing a 121% increase on the previous year, and earnings have surged more than threefold.

Filtronic’s order book has been bolstered by a £3m contract with the European Space Agency in 2023 and, more recently, a record-breaking $32.5m order from SpaceX in June 2025.

With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sitting at 23.8 and very low debt relative to equity, the balance sheet looks solid. 

But it’s not without risk. Competition from US heavyweights like Skyworks Solutions, Qorvo and Teledyne ETM is intense. And with so much of its income tied to large individual contracts, any failure to renew could put a dent in profits.

Ilika

Ilika‘s (LSE: IKA) taking a different route into the AI ecosystem. It develops solid-state batteries that can support both tiny embedded AI devices and large-scale AI infrastructure. These batteries offer high energy density, faster charging, and better safety than traditional lithium-ion cells — qualities that make them ideal for applications where reliability and compactness are crucial.

Although Ilika remains loss-making, with a recent annual shortfall of £5.9m, sales momentum’s impressive, with revenues growing by 265% year on year. The firm’s market capitalisation now stands at just under £70m, with shares trading around 39p. Earnings have slipped by about 16%, but the company holds just £470k in debt against £17.2m of equity, leaving it in a relatively strong financial position for a micro-cap.

That said, with practically no cash flow, it still depends heavily on investor confidence to fund research and expansion. Any slip-up in earnings could send the stock spiralling.

The risk/reward game

Small-cap shares always carry elevated risks, but they’re also where some of the most rewarding returns can be found. For investors seeking early exposure to AI-related growth stocks, Filtronic and Ilika offer two very different but equally intriguing opportunities to consider.

As always, due diligence is essential, but both companies show how the AI boom isn’t just about the glittering names — it’s also about the innovative specialists working quietly in the shadows.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rear View Of Woman Holding Man Hand during travel in cappadocia
Investing Articles

Here’s how investing £700 a month could unlock a £48,000 second income

| Ben McPoland

Earning nearly £50k a year in dividends may sound like a pipe dream. Yet this writer reckons such a sizeable…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

3 reasons I don’t own Rolls-Royce shares

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have had a stunning few years. This writer sees things to like about the company -- so why…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How much money could a £5-a-day passive income plan earn?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains some of the variables that come into play when considering the passive income potential of stock market…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Meet the 62p UK stock with a 7.6% dividend yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for shares with high dividend yields? Check out this under-the-radar small-cap stock with a yield of an impressive 7.6%.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

After a stonking set of results, can the Aviva share price continue to power higher?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie examines the potential drivers for future growth in the Aviva share price, which is up 135% in five…

Read more »

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Investing Articles

Want to retire in style? Aim to beat the State Pension with just £50 a week

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing on a regular basis can pave the way towards an impressive retirement income that eventually beats today's State Pension…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in UK shares to target a £3,815 monthly passive income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Is it possible to target several thousand pounds in monthly passive income by investing in top-notch UK shares? Yes -…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Warren Buffet’s brutal — yet brilliant — advice for growth investors

| Stephen Wright

Axon Enterprise has more than tripled its revenues in the last five years. But some simple advice from Warren Buffett…

Read more »