Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could AI lift the Rolls-Royce share price by 93% and make the group the UK’s number 1?

Could AI lift the Rolls-Royce share price by 93% and make the group the UK’s number 1?

Our writer considers the long-term prospects for the Rolls-Royce share price following recent comments made by the group’s boss.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

On Wednesday (13 August), the Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) share price fell 1.8% despite Tufan Erginbilgiç, the aerospace and defence group’s chief executive, telling the BBC that artificial intelligence (AI) powered by small modular reactors (SMRs) could make it the UK’s most valuable listed company.

But SMRs – factory-built nuclear power stations – are still being developed. Therefore, Erginbilgiç’s looking many years ahead. That’s probably why investors didn’t seem that excited. However, based on current (15 August) valuations, for Rolls-Royce to become the FTSE’s biggest company today, its market-cap would need to be 93% higher.

Is this possible?

The next big thing

Everyone seems to be jumping on the AI bandwagon at the moment. This appears to be driven by predictions that the technology could bring about a fourth industrial revolution.

Like all businesses, AI will probably impact every aspect of the company’s operations. But the boss of Rolls-Royce believes there will be a more significant benefit from the anticipated increase in the demand for electricity needed to power the next generation of energy-hungry AI data centres.

Some numbers

Presently, the group’s shares trade on 29.2 times its forecast 2028 earnings. On this basis, to achieve a valuation 93% higher, it would need to generate an additional £3bn of profit a year.

Given that each SMR is expected to cost over £2bn and that 400 might be needed by 2050, this seems achievable. In addition to the upfront profit, there will also be the opportunity to generate ongoing maintenance revenue. Erginbilgiç claims“there is no private company in the world with the nuclear capability we have“.

However, there are presently no SMRs anywhere in the world generating electricity. The technology remains unproven and — like many nuclear energy projects — may ultimately prove more expensive than initially anticipated.

Personally, I think it could be at least a decade before there’s sufficient visibility on the viability of the technology to have a significant impact on the group’s stock market valuation.

Doing what it does best

More immediately, a move to start fitting its engines to narrow-body aircraft could be more lucrative. This market’s estimated to be nine times bigger than the wide-body equivalent in which Rolls-Royce is believed to be the market leader.

From 2024-2028, analysts are expecting an average annual increase of 13% in operating profit from its civil aerospace division.

If this were to continue, its engine business could generate the £3bn of additional earnings needed to propel the group to the top of the FTSE 100 by the middle of the next decade. And this ignores any additional contribution from its other divisions.

However, there are no guarantees. The pandemic showed how the aviation industry can be vulnerable. And problems with the group’s engines – as experienced by Cathay Pacific Airways in 2024 — have the potential to impact earnings and dent confidence in the brand.

Over the next 10 years, I can see Rolls-Royce being worth much more than it is today. But the Footsie’s other larger businesses should also grow over this period.

Whether the group becomes the UK’s number one doesn’t really matter. As long as it continues to improve its bottom line – and I think there are plenty of reasons to suggest it will – its share price should keep rising. For this reason, investors could consider the stock.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to consider buying in August [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £37,544 of passive income a year?

| James Beard

Our writer does some number-crunching to see how much an investor would need in an ISA to aim for a…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Here’s what a £100 monthly investment in an average Stocks and Shares ISA for the last 5 years would be worth today

| Stephen Wright

Here’s why Stephen Wright thinks regular investing in quality companies over a long period of time is the best strategy…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Why is everyone talking about Rolls-Royce shares?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce's CEO reckons the company can grow to become the FTSE 100's largest as AI fuels a nuclear renaissance. But…

Read more »

Picturesque Cotswold village of Castle Combe, England
Investing Articles

Could this be the best banking stock to buy in the UK?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox doesn't think the best banking stock is Barclays, Lloyds or NatWest. He feels this smaller British peer…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

2 FTSE shares taking on US tech giants — and quietly gaining ground

| Mark Hartley

US tech stocks dominate headlines, but two UK tech firms are proving that FTSE shares can deliver strong growth, reliable…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

Worried about the future? Here’s how to try and give your kid a £28,000 second income

| Dr. James Fox

The future is an unknown, and that scares many of us. Dr James Fox explains how we can try and…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Growth Shares

Here’s what analysts expect for the Tesco share price in the coming year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the outlook for the Tesco share price using both his own opinion (and research) and that…

Read more »