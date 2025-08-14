It’s never too late to work towards passive income. Discover how investing £5 a day in dividend shares can grow into a meaningful income stream.

Got a spare £5 a day? Start the journey to financial freedom with passive income

I’m always mulling over new ways to build a steady and reliable passive income stream. Whether it’s sitting pretty on the sofa, walking the dog or simply sipping a pint, extra cash means more free time to do as I please.

One popular and increasingly accessible way to do this is via small, consistent investments in dividend-paying shares. By cutting out just one or two small expenses a day and saving £5 to invest, the journey towards financial freedom could be within reach.

Plus, by slowly reinvesting the dividends over time, the investment could rapidly compound, snowballing into a lucrative chunk of savings.

So how would someone start building such a portfolio? I find it best to pick a mix of both income and growth stocks across various sectors, thereby protecting against a failure in one area.

Here are a few reliable UK stocks to consider.

Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on community health centres. Regulations require it to return at least 90% of profits to shareholders, giving it a reliably high dividend yield of around 7.5%.

Impressively, its dividend has grown at an average of 3.5% a year for nearly 30 years, offering both income and growth – a rare combo in today’s market. The risk is that if the UK housing market takes a dip, the company’s shares will likely be hit too.

Tesco

For those seeking stability, Tesco remains one of my favourite defensive dividend stocks. With a yield of about 3.3%, payouts are well-covered by earnings. Consumer demand tends to stay steady in tough economic periods, making it a reliable income option with consistent dividend growth and pedigree.

Yes, it faces strong competition from other major UK supermarkets but for now, it’s leading the pack.

RELX

RELX (LSE: REL) is an Anglo-Dutch multinational provider of information-based analytics across legal, health, risk and business sectors. Operating for 32 years, annual revenue has grown rapidly to £9.43bn.

It offers only a modest yield of around 2% but its capital growth is where it shines – the shares are up over 100% in the past five years.

That equates to annualised returns of almost 15% a year!

Notably, it also enjoys impressive dividend growth. The full-year payout has increased every year for over a decade, at an average rate of around 9% annually. That kind of consistent growth offers the potential for long-term income expansion.

Naturally, there are some risks, including reliance on cyclical corporate spending and regulatory pressures across its data-heavy operations.

The road to £1k a month in passive income

Consider starting with a lump sum of £5,000, evenly split across five dividend stocks. Then invest an additional £1,825 each year (£5 a day). A decent portfolio could achieve an average yield of 7% and dividend growth of 2% annually.

After 20 years, the pot could potentially grow to around £127,150 (with dividends reinvested), generating approximately £12,780 a year in dividends. That’s over £1,000 a month in passive income — just from a small initial investment and regular contributions.

This example shows that financial freedom needn’t require large sums or complex strategies — just consistency, patience and smart stock choices. By blending some high-yield stocks with steady growers, a well-diversified portfolio could lead to dependable, increasing income.