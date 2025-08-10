Member Login
Up 98% in a year! Can this 'overlooked' FTSE 100 stock continue to soar?

Harvey Jones wished he paid more attention to this FTSE 100 stock, which has enjoyed a blockbuster year. But how long can it carry on flying?

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
More on:
British pound data

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s hard to keep track of every stock on the FTSE 100. I’ve only glanced at Standard Chartered (LSE: STAN) now and then and as it turns out, I’ve missed quite a lot. But can the Asia-focused bank’s remarkable performance continue?

Standard Chartered has soared 98% in the past year, and its shares are up 246% over two years, with dividends on top. It had a stellar 2024, with full-year results, published in February, showing an 18% jump in pre-tax profit to $6bn.

The share price got another boost from last week’s half-year 2025 results, published on 31 July. These revealed a 26% rise in pre-tax profit to $4.38bn, flying past analysts’ forecasts of $3.83bn.

The shares are smashing it

The bank also announced a $1.3bn share buyback and increased its interim dividend by 37% to 12.3 US cents a share. CEO Bill Winters hailed a “strong first-half performance” driven by its focus on cross-border and affluent banking.

Analysts have raised their expectations as a result, with Shore Capital increasing its fair value estimate from 1,270p to 1,355p. That’s actually below today’s share price of 1,383p, which suggests the stock may have run its course for now.

Shore isn’t the only analyst suggesting the stock has gone as far as it can today. The 15 analysts providing one-year price targets have a median forecast of around 1,342p. That implies a small dip of roughly 3% from current levels. These estimates are likely to pre-date the 11% spike over the past month, but confirm my suspicion that the fun may be over for now.

FTSE 100 banks are all flying

I say Standard Chartered is overlooked, but clearly some investors have noticed it. What I really mean is that the big FTSE 100 banks such as Barclays, NatWest Group and Lloyds Banking Group tend to dominate investor attention. For those seeking Asia exposure, HSBC Holdings tends to grab the limelight.

All the major banks have enjoyed a significant re-rating in recent years. I personally hold Lloyds. Although it has lagged slightly, partly due to the motor finance selling scandal, I’m hardly complaining.

For income seekers, HSBC, Lloyds and NatWest offer tempting trailing yields of 5.23%, 4.11% and 4.78%, respectively. Standard Chartered’s yield sits around 2%.

The outlook is positive, but banks carry risks. Standard Chartered’s deep Asia exposure, especially to China, leaves it vulnerable to worsening trade tensions with the US. The Chinese economy faces structural challenges unrelated to geopolitical rivalry, though that hasn’t weighed on Standard Chartered over the last year.

This stock could slow down

Donald Trump’s tariffs could have an impact too, hitting global growth and client activity. On the other hand, UK-focused banks face domestic challenges. No matter where they operate, banks must navigate risks.

Despite a strong run, I believe Standard Chartered remains worth considering for long-term investors who want exposure to the Asia banking market. It still looks decent value, with a price-to-earnings ratio of around 11. So do all the FTSE 100 banks. Yet I suspect that after the bumper sector-wide recovery, things will settle down a little now.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

