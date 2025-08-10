Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much money do you need in a SIPP to target a £5,000 monthly retirement income?

How much money do you need in a SIPP to target a £5,000 monthly retirement income?

Discover how to start aiming for financial freedom by leveraging the power of intelligent investing with a SIPP to aim for a £60,000 retirement income.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Senior couple are walking their dog through a public park in Autumn.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Leveraging the power of a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) to build long-term wealth can drastically improve an investor’s retirement income and lifestyle. Using the tax relief benefits not only supercharges the compounding process but also eventually turns small monthly deposits into larger lump sums.

This enables investors to put considerably more money to work versus a general investment account. And as such, it becomes possible to unlock a £5,000 monthly passive income significantly faster. Here’s how.

The journey to £5k

The earlier the investment journey begins, the better. However, it’s never too late for an investor to start improving their financial position. And even someone at the age of 40 with no savings can set themselves up for a comfortable retirement.

The average retirement age in the UK is 67. So anyone who’s just turned 40 now has 27 years to prepare. Just how much money is needed to generate a £5,000 monthly, or £60,000 annual retirement income? Following the 4% withdrawal rule, that works out to a required portfolio size of £1.5m.

That’s certainly a challenging goal, but it’s not as impossible as many might think. After receiving 20% tax relief in a SIPP, a £750 monthly deposit instantly grows into £937.50 of investable capital. And investing this money at a 10% annualised growth rate for 27 years translates into a £1.54m portfolio, slightly ahead of the target.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Earning 10%+ returns

Historically, the British stock market has generated an average annual return of 8% a year. Therefore, while relying on index funds is a perfectly sound long-term strategy, it may prove insufficient if the goal is to reach £1.5m in under three decades.

Instead, adopting a stock-picking strategy could yield far better results. This is a far more demanding approach to building wealth that requires emotional discipline and effort. Yet it’s also how investors can discover tremendous winners like London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG).

Over the last 20 years, the company powering the UK stock market has delivered phenomenal gains of 1,861%. That’s the equivalent of 16% a year. And anyone who’s been investing £937.50 each month at this rate since 2005 is now sitting pretty on £1.62m.

Still worth considering?

This business has evolved into a £50bn enterprise. As such, its days of delivering 16 annualised returns are most likely behind it. But that doesn’t mean the stock isn’t capable of still being a market outperformer.

Even in 2025, London Stock Exchange Group continues to post impressive financials with strong organic growth and recurring revenue streams. Management’s investments in data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) have diversified the business to be less cyclically sensitive, supporting more predictable earnings.

Of course, no investment is ever risk-free. British investors are notoriously conservative. So much so that many UK companies are choosing to list their stocks abroad, while other existing London-listed businesses are also flirting with the idea of moving.

Don’t forget, the group makes a good chunk of revenue from IPOs and annual fees. As such, the downward trend in UK listings is a headwind that’s hampering growth. And if this narrative continues, investor sentiment surrounding this stock could suffer.

Nevertheless, given the highly cash-generative nature of this enterprise, it remains a stock that I think is worth further investigation as a potential SIPP addition in 2025.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

How much do you need to earn a tax-free £2,000 monthly passive income from an ISA?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones calculates how much an investor needs in an ISA to generate a £2,000 monthly passive income, and highlights…

Read more »

The Ocean Village Marina neighborhood of Southampton on the Channel coast in southern England, UK.
Investing Articles

Here are the latest share price and dividend forecasts for Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and Berkeley Group

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK housebuilder share prices, such as Taylor Wimpey, have taken a hit this year. Can they rebound? Here’s what analysts…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

At 207%, the Warren Buffett indicator says the stock market could crash!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Warren Buffett's famous market valuation indicator has reached dangerous levels in 2025! Here's what the world's greatest investor's doing now.

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Value Shares

Up 10% in a week, is this FTSE 100 stock set to be the comeback story of 2025?

| Stephen Wright

As Diageo shares jump after the firm forecasts growth in the next 12 months, is now the time to consider…

Read more »

Group of friends talking by pool side
Investing Articles

Should investors buy this dirt cheap stock to start generating passive income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With a 6.9% dividend yield, this unloved FTSE 250 enterprise is starting to look like a dirt cheap stock capable…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for £10,000 a month in passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us invest for passive income. Here, Dr James Fox explains how much money an investor would need in…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

What if the stock market doesn’t crash?

| Stephen Wright

High valuations can cause investors to start preparing for a stock market crash. But what if it doesn’t happen and…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

Up 134%! Could this be one of the best stocks to buy now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

High gold prices and production volumes have sent the shares of this FTSE 100 mining giant flying! Could it be…

Read more »