How much do you need to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target financial freedom?

Discover what it takes to achieve financial freedom in the UK, and how to get there with just £500 a month when starting from scratch in 2025.

A Stocks and Shares ISA could be the key to financial freedom for British investors. Apart from granting easy access to the wealth-building wonder that is the stock market, an ISA also allows investors to eliminate capital gains and dividend taxes from the equation. And that’s a massive advantage when aiming for financial freedom.

But exactly how much money does someone need to invest in their ISA to reach this goal?

Aiming for financial freedom

According to the Pension and Lifetime Savings Association, an individual needs to have a passive income of £43,900 a year to live comfortably. And when applying the 4% withdrawal rule, that translates into a required portfolio size of £1,097,500.

For someone starting from nothing in 2025, that may seem like a far-fetched dream. But by being consistent and disciplined with just £500 to spare each month, this target’s more obtainable than many people think.

The UK stock market has generated an average total return of around 8% a year over the long run. And in more recent years, this has accelerated closer to 10%. Assuming this upward trajectory continues, a £500 monthly investment would transform into £1.1m within 30-35 years when starting from scratch. And the journey could be roughly five years faster for someone with £20,000 to help kick things off.

Taking control

Rather than filling a Stocks and Shares ISA with low-cost index funds, investors can take matters into their own hands and start picking individual stocks. Is this riskier? Yes. Could it unlock larger returns? Also yes.

As with every investment, success is never guaranteed. But by exclusively buying shares in the best and brightest of companies, a portfolio gains the potential to vastly outperform – something that the shareholders of Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) have recently learned.

Over the last five years, the aerospace & defence giant delivered a remarkable turnaround that propelled its market-cap over 1,150% higher. That works out to an annualised return of 65.7%. And anyone who had been investing £500 a month at this rate is already sitting on close to £215,000 from a £30,000 total investment.

Too late to buy?

The explosive returns from Rolls-Royce shares were made possible by the group’s rock-bottom valuation, as investors feared bankruptcy in the midst of the pandemic.

However, there remains a solid bull case in 2025. The firm has recently secured a landmark £9bn contract with the UK Ministry of Defence. And the steady recovery of the global travel market is also ramping up demand for its aftermarket aircraft engine maintenance and repair services.

Having said that, much of the group’s recent success can be attributed to prudent leadership, which introduces key person risk. Meanwhile, the growing economic uncertainty in the US could prove problematic if it starts adversely impacting trans-Atlantic travel demand. After all, many of Rolls-Royce’s engines are used by long-haul widebody aircraft.

Regardless, even if Rolls-Royce continues to outperform, the explosive returns of the last five years aren’t likely to repeat. Don’t forget, it’s now a £90bn enterprise. Instead, investigating other stocks with comeback potential to add to a Stocks and Shares ISA is more likely to yield better results for investors comfortable with taking on more risk.