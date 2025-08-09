Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target financial freedom?

How much do you need to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target financial freedom?

Discover what it takes to achieve financial freedom in the UK, and how to get there with just £500 a month when starting from scratch in 2025.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

A Stocks and Shares ISA could be the key to financial freedom for British investors. Apart from granting easy access to the wealth-building wonder that is the stock market, an ISA also allows investors to eliminate capital gains and dividend taxes from the equation. And that’s a massive advantage when aiming for financial freedom.

But exactly how much money does someone need to invest in their ISA to reach this goal?

Aiming for financial freedom

According to the Pension and Lifetime Savings Association, an individual needs to have a passive income of £43,900 a year to live comfortably. And when applying the 4% withdrawal rule, that translates into a required portfolio size of £1,097,500.

For someone starting from nothing in 2025, that may seem like a far-fetched dream. But by being consistent and disciplined with just £500 to spare each month, this target’s more obtainable than many people think.

The UK stock market has generated an average total return of around 8% a year over the long run. And in more recent years, this has accelerated closer to 10%. Assuming this upward trajectory continues, a £500 monthly investment would transform into £1.1m within 30-35 years when starting from scratch. And the journey could be roughly five years faster for someone with £20,000 to help kick things off.

Taking control

Rather than filling a Stocks and Shares ISA with low-cost index funds, investors can take matters into their own hands and start picking individual stocks. Is this riskier? Yes. Could it unlock larger returns? Also yes.

As with every investment, success is never guaranteed. But by exclusively buying shares in the best and brightest of companies, a portfolio gains the potential to vastly outperform – something that the shareholders of Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) have recently learned.

Over the last five years, the aerospace & defence giant delivered a remarkable turnaround that propelled its market-cap over 1,150% higher. That works out to an annualised return of 65.7%. And anyone who had been investing £500 a month at this rate is already sitting on close to £215,000 from a £30,000 total investment.

Too late to buy?

The explosive returns from Rolls-Royce shares were made possible by the group’s rock-bottom valuation, as investors feared bankruptcy in the midst of the pandemic.

However, there remains a solid bull case in 2025. The firm has recently secured a landmark £9bn contract with the UK Ministry of Defence. And the steady recovery of the global travel market is also ramping up demand for its aftermarket aircraft engine maintenance and repair services.

Having said that, much of the group’s recent success can be attributed to prudent leadership, which introduces key person risk. Meanwhile, the growing economic uncertainty in the US could prove problematic if it starts adversely impacting trans-Atlantic travel demand. After all, many of Rolls-Royce’s engines are used by long-haul widebody aircraft.

Regardless, even if Rolls-Royce continues to outperform, the explosive returns of the last five years aren’t likely to repeat. Don’t forget, it’s now a £90bn enterprise. Instead, investigating other stocks with comeback potential to add to a Stocks and Shares ISA is more likely to yield better results for investors comfortable with taking on more risk.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

Up 28% in 5 years, can the National Grid share price keep rising?

| Andrew Mackie

As National Grid embarks on the biggest infrastructure investment programme in its history, can its share price keep the momentum…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Just how high can the skyrocketing NatWest share price go?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the NatWest share price has soared in recent years but still looks pretty good value. Can the…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

This $185bn US growth stock is soaring on the back of AI – but is it a buy at this valuation?

| Mark Hartley

Digital storage forms the backbone of the tech that’s driving AI, but is this rallying US growth stocks still worth…

Read more »

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

Legal & General shares look like a passive income-generating machine

| Andrew Mackie

This writer’s investment philosophy is really simple: earn passive income through smart share investments and retire early.

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

£5,000 buys 1,235 shares in this 9.8%-yielding income stock!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian explores one income stock that’s performed terribly in 2025, but could be getting ready to rebound with an…

Read more »

A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall. He is looking away from the camera at the view.
Investing Articles

How many Legal & General shares does it take to earn £1,000 a year in dividends?

| Stephen Wright

Dividend investors looking for shares to buy have a number of options available. And one of the most popular from…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How much money do you need to invest to build a £100,000 pension?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

No savings at 50? Discover how to aim towards building a six-figure pension pot and unlock a more comfortable retirement…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

How Warren Buffett avoids losing money

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s first rule of investing is to avoid losses. This isn’t always easy, but Berkshire Hathaway has a big…

Read more »