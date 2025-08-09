Member Login
How many Legal & General shares does it take to earn £1,000 a year in dividends?

How many Legal & General shares does it take to earn £1,000 a year in dividends?

Dividend investors looking for shares to buy have a number of options available. And one of the most popular from the FTSE 100 looks cheap right now.

Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall. He is looking away from the camera at the view.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

For investors who own Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) shares, the prospect of dividend income is a big part of the attraction. In fact, it’s been the only attraction over the last few years.

The share price has climbed by an average of 2.3% a year over the last five years. But with a current dividend yield of 8.5%, investors might think this doesn’t matter. 

Dividend income

Over the last 12 months, the FTSE 100 firm’s returned 21.36p to shareholders as dividends. That means generating £1,000 a year would involve buying 4,682 shares. At today’s prices, an investment at that scale requires £11,995. On the face of it, that’s not actually too bad – there aren’t many other stocks offering that kind of cash return right now. 

A high dividend yield can often be a sign that investors see a business as risky. And with Legal & General, there’s a clear reason to be wary that it’s important to take note of. In 2024, the company generated 20.23 in core earnings per share. That’s below the 21.36p it distributed in dividends, meaning the firm sent out more cash than it took in.

Surplus cash

Obviously, no company can do this indefinitely, but I don’t expect Legal & General to be forced to cut its dividend any time soon. There are a few reasons for this. One is that the firm has stated its intention to increase its dividend by 2% a year until 2027. That’s a sign the company thinks it has a clear path towards doing this. 

Another is Legal & General’s huge cash reserves. The business has to maintain certain capital levels to meet its Solvency II requirements, but it currently has £9.4bn in excess cash beyond this. By itself, that covers the £1.2bn in annual dividends several times over. And while the firm can’t just return this to investors, it might be able to use it to support its projected dividend growth.

Earning £1,000

If Legal & General’s dividend increases in line with its current expectations, the number of shares investors need to earn £1,000 a year is set to come down. By 2027, 4,497 shares could be enough.

Of course, it’s no coincidence that the stock’s gone up as the dividend increased. So I don’t think there’s much of an advantage to be had by waiting around. 

The biggest risk with the company remains the long duration of Legal & General’s policies. With annuities contracts in particular, the effects of mispricing a risk can last for decades. 

That’s something investors need to take seriously when looking at the stock and its 8.5% dividend yield. But if things go well, it could be a terrific source of passive income for a long time. 

An unusual opportunity

Back in 2021, Legal & General shares came with a dividend yield of 6.2%. At that level, earning £1,000 a year in dividends would have taken a £16,129 investment.

The same return at today’s prices is available for £11,995. And it’s not as though investors buying the stock today get an inferior product – it’s the same company. 

Given this, I think the stock has to be worth considering for passive income investors. Especially with the potential to fill in short-term weakness in earnings with the firm’s excess cash reserves.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

