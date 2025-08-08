Member Login
See what £10,000 invested in skyrocketing Ocado shares 1 month ago is worth today…

Ocado shares are on fire. They’re up 68% in a month and Harvey Jones couldn’t be happier because he owns them. But can the fireworks display continue?

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Nobody buys Ocado (LSE: OCDO) shares expecting an easy life. I bought them 18 months ago after they dropped 85%, thinking they surely must be a bargain now. Then I quickly found myself sitting on a 45% loss.

Yet I resisted the temptation to sell. While the company was still banking a loss year after year, I noticed the shares often jumped on results day, which tended to produce slightly better numbers than the market expected.

In between, the price would drift lower and get hit hard by any negative macro news such as higher inflation and rising interest rates. That’s how it is when a business has big debts to service while also making a loss.

FTSE 250 stock is flying

Those upbeat bursts made me think the stock wasn’t dead yet and could rocket if the right news landed. And that’s exactly what’s happened. The Ocado share price has surged 68% in the last month. My loss has shrunk from 45% to just 6%. One more day like yesterday’s 8.5% jump and I’ll actually be in profit. Break out the bunting!

On 25 July, I called Ocado “the ultimate binary play” and warned it could either fly or crash. Right now, it’s flying. No guarantee it will last, of course.

Big profit swing

When the half-year results landed on 17 July, the turnaround was dramatic. Revenues for the six months to 1 June rose 13.2% to £674m, with Technology Solutions up 14.9% and Ocado Logistics up 12.1%.

The statutory profit was eye-catching at £611.8m, compared with a £153.3m loss last year. However, that was partly thanks to a one-off £782.6m gain from deconsolidating Ocado Retail. Technology Solutions more than doubled operating profit to £72.8m, with margins leaping from 14.4% to to 26.3%. Management expects to be cash-flow positive next financial year, which I hadn’t seen coming.

On 1 August, JPMorgan Cazenove gave it a further lift by reiterating its Overweight rating citing improved operational performance and a pipeline of eight new customer fulfilment centres due between 2025 and 2027. It’s new target price is 437p. That’s 12.5% higher than today’s 387.8p.

Still a risky recovery play

At the end of 2024, net debt stood at £1.2bn versus equity value of around £1.9bn. That looked daunting then, less so with the market cap surging to £3.2bn. At the current stellar rate of growth, it could even recover its place in the FTSE 100. There’s plenty of scope for growth if Ocado delivers on its ambition to be a global tech player, but execution risk remains high.

While last month’s rally is thrilling, the share price remains down 2% over 12 months and 83% over five years. It now trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6, which looks cheap, although I’m not convinced that’s a reliable measure for such a volatile stock.

Look at that growth

A £10,000 investment one month ago would now be worth £16,800, but Ocado remains vulnerable to market swings, and in any broader market sell-off, it could fall faster than most.

This is still a binary stock. Investors with a high tolerance for risk and a long-term perspective might consider buying today, but must be prepared for sharp short-term losses. For now, I’m holding, enjoying the moment, and hoping the recovery has further to run.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Ocado Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

