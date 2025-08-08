Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap shares investors might consider buying right now, and one I wouldn’t touch

2 cheap shares investors might consider buying right now, and one I wouldn’t touch

Harvey Jones examines three cheap shares from the FTSE 100 to see whether they really are the bargains they appear to be at first sight.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The FTSE 100 may be flying but I can still see plenty of cheap shares on the index worth buying. I’ve spotted three that look really good value, measured by their price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), but that isn’t everything. While I think investors might consider buying two of them, I can’t say the same about the third.

HSBC shares soar

In my opinion, HSBC Holdings (LSE: HSBA) still looks good value despite a stellar run. The Asia-focused bank is up 45% in the past year and 185% over five years. It has rewarded investors with another generous $3bn share buyback programme, yet trades on a lowly P/E ratio of just 10.05. The price-to-book ratio sits at 1.2, which feels modest.

That said, the latest half-year results were disappointing on paper, with a 27% plunge in pre-tax profit to $15.8bn, dragged down by a $2.1bn impairment on its Bank of Communications stake and a $400m charge linked to weakness in Hong Kong commercial property.

Despite these setbacks, adjusted profits beat expectations thanks to wealth management strength. The Chinese economic outlook is patchy, Donald Trump’s tariffs aren’t helping here, and like any investment, future growth isn’t guaranteed. But every stock has risks and these look priced in to me. A solid balance sheet helps here.

JD Sports is a FTSE 100 flop

JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD) has seen its share price slump 30% in the past year and 45% over two years following a couple of ugly profit warnings.

It now has one of the lowest P/Es in the FTSE 100 at just 6.95. That’s insanely cheap for a profitable company, but there are still challenges.

Full-year results on 21 May showed reported profit down 11.8% to £715m. JD Sports’ American operation, now its largest profit engine, is under pressure, worsened by troubles at key partner Nike. Trump’s tariff uncertainty and the cost-of-living crisis have hurt consumer sentiment generally.

JD Sports remains highly cash-generative, bringing in £2.37bn over the last two years. Investors might consider buying, but it demands patience. Until tariff threats ease, JD Sports may struggle to catch up.

WPP stock scares me

I have no interest in touching WPP (LSE: WPP) right now. The ad giant may seem cheap on a price-to-earnings ratio of just 7.8 but there’s a good reason for that.

Yesterday (7 August) WPP said first-half pre-tax profit dropped 71% to £98m. Weaker ad spending, client losses (which include big guns Coca-Cola and Paramount) and tariffs are inflicting serious pain. The shares are down 44% over the last year and now sit at a 10-year low.

Don’t be fooled by the trailing dividend yield of 10.56%. The board has just halved the interim dividend to 7.5p a share. Incoming CEO Cindy Rose, who replaces Mark Read on 1 September, has a big challenge.

My biggest concern is that artificial intelligence allows potential clients to make their own ads, squeezing the creatives out. WPP is still one of the world’s biggest advertising companies with decades of experience, but will need all that and more to push on from here.

Still, two cheap shares out of three ain’t bad. Investors may consider buying HSBC and JD Sports today, but I think they require a minimum five-year view. Personally, I’m avoiding WPP.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Harvey Jones has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

As the shares fall despite strong earnings, is this a cue to buy this top growth stock?

| Stephen Wright

Airbnb stock is down despite accelerating sales growth. Stephen Wright thinks this could be his opportunity to buy its shares…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

Why passive income investors should consider these 3 defensive stocks in 2025

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall looks at three Footsie dividend stocks that could offer investors passive income even in tougher economic times.

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 high-flying UK stocks I’d love to buy in the next stock market dip

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is keen to go shopping for UK stocks but some of those on his list are a little…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

£16,067 in savings? Here’s a smart passive income plan for investors to consider

| John Fieldsend

Savers have many ways to make their money work hard for them. Here’s one to consider that might lead to…

Read more »

Two elderly people relaxing in the summer sunshine Box Hill near Dorking Surrey England
Investing Articles

2 shares I’m keen to buy if they become cheap enough

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he wants to buy this pair of shares when he spots the right moment -- but…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

1 top S&P 500 growth stock to consider buying before it soars

| Stephen Wright

Robotaxi risks notwithstanding, our author thinks Uber might be one of the most impressive S&P 500 growth stocks around at…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Could this penny stock be a millionaire-maker?

| Dr. James Fox

This penny stock has massively underperformed since its IPO. Dr James Fox explores whether there could be some value in…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend growth stocks to consider for long-term second income

| Paul Summers

Dividend shares are worth considering by those looking for a second income stream, thinks Paul Summers. And he's found two…

Read more »