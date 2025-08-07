2 UK shares with strong insider buying

Insiders are betting big with their own money on two UK shares that have been struggling. Could this be a sign they’re set for a comeback?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Arguably, there’s no more bullish sign for a stock than the company’s CEO buying it with his or her own money. And that’s exactly what’s been happening with a couple of UK shares recently.

When directors start buying their own stocks, it usually means they think it’s heading higher. And these are the people who should be in the best position to judge.

Vistry

One recent example of insider buying that stands out is at Vistry (LSE:VTY). Earlier this week, CEO Greg Fitzgerald bought 84,068 shares at 5.9p each.

That’s a total investment of £496,261 – which is real money by anyone’s standards. And the stock market has (not unreasonably) seen this as a positive sign for the FTSE 250 company.

Until recently, Vistry was under investigation from the Competition and Markets Authority. And a series of profit warnings at the end of last year put immediate pressure on the firm’s share price.

Given this, the CEO’s investment might be seen as a sign these issues are past. And while cost inflation remains an ongoing risk, the stock’s down 50% from where it was a year ago.

Vistry currently has plans to return £1bn to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks over the next few years. That’s around half of its current market value.

I don’t see that return on offer elsewhere right now, which is why I’ve been buying the stock for my own portfolio. And if nothing else, the CEO’s latest investment means I’m in good company.

Croda International

Another company where the CEO’s been buying shares is Croda International (LSE:CRDA). Like Vistry, the stock’s been falling and investors have been looking for signs of a turnaround.

Croda’s decline has been ongoing since the end of the pandemic. After a surge in demand during Covid-19, the firm’s been battling high inventory levels as things get back to normal.

The stock however, is now well below where it was before 2019. And a potential concern for investors is the fact the firm’s free cash flows don’t cover its current dividend.

The company ending its 34-year streak of consecutive dividend increases could cause Croda’s share price to crash. But CEO Steve Foots has bought 3,815 shares at £26.17 per share.

The biggest risks with the company are arguably the cyclicality of the end markets it sells into. And this isn’t something the CEO is in a position to do anything about directly.

Despite this, I see an investment of £99,831 as a positive sign in terms of the likelihood of a dividend cut. And this is something investors might well want to take note of if they’re considering it.

Opportunities?

Share prices falling as companies face short-term challenges can be great buying opportunities. But the risk is that things can always get worse before they start to get better.

With both Vistry and Croda, I think insider buying is a clear sign that management thinks the worst is now in the past. There is, of course, no guarantee they’re right about this.

Vistry’s shares are well below their intrinsic value if the firm can hit its objectives and Croda’s shares are below the price the CEO bought at. I think both are worth further research right now.