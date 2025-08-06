Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How I’m positioning my Stocks and Shares ISA for the next market crash

How I’m positioning my Stocks and Shares ISA for the next market crash

Despite a few wobbles, stock markets have gained even more ground in 2025. But our writer isn’t convinced this will go on forever. He’s prepping for a crash.

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:
Stack of one pound coins falling over

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

As things stand, 2025 looks like being another good year for markets. But as night follows day, we can be sure this purple patch will run out of steam at some point. That’s why I’ve been doing three things to position my Stocks and Shares ISA in advance.

A bit of (summer) spring cleaning

The first thing I’ve been doing is reviewing my portfolio and checking that I’m still content with the stocks I own.

Notice that I said ‘content’ rather than ‘happy’. As a general rule, we focus on the long term here at Fool UK. Put another way, we tend to err on the side of sticking with investments if the outlook isn’t too ghastly. This is because it’s value rather than emotions that ultimately drive returns.

Sure, this will always be a judgement call to some extent. No one truly knows where the price of any stock is going.

If there’s been a fundamental shift in a company’s investment case however, I might be inclined to sell. Things could go from bad to worse if general market sentiment tumbles.

Buying without fail

A second thing I’ve been doing is continuing to buy shares in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that forms the core of my ISA. In complete contrast to the stock-picking part of my portfolio, this happens every month without fail.

There are two reasons for this. First, owning this fund means that my money is instantly spread around more companies than anyone could ever realistically own directly. This ‘safety in numbers’ strategy should mean I don’t need to worry (too much) when the market hits a sticky patch.

Second, despite all the corrections and crashes we’ve witnessed over the years, the market hasn’t yet failed to recover. History can never be a perfect guide to the future, of course. But anyone betting against the resilience of the human race and its capacity to innovate hasn’t done well so far.

I’d still take the other side of that bet.

My favourite fund

The specific fund I own in my ISA is the SPDR MSCI World ETF (LSE: SWRD). As it sounds, this invests in a huge number of stocks from around the planet. Around 71%’s invested in the US, where the tech titans dominate.

Why this fund over alternatives? Well, one key reason is that the annual charge is just 0.12%. That’s very low. And as any experienced Fool will tell you, costs really matter when it comes to growing wealth over decades (which is how long I’m investing for).

This isn’t to say that the value of my holding won’t dip when we next think we’re going to hell in a handcart, possibly due to the consequences of Donald Trump’s tariff tantrum.

This particular ETF only invests in developed countries too. So I’d need to find another investment if I wanted exposure to (riskier) emerging economies.

Looking for bargains

A final thing I’m doing is preparing a wishlist of stocks to buy. For me, these will always be companies boasting solid fundamentals, market-leading positions and sound finances.

Understandably, businesses like this rarely go on sale. But a market crash may provide such an opportunity, especially when other investors are panicking and chucking innumerable babies out with the bath water.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers owns shares in SPDR MSCI World UCITS ETF. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

At £10.85, are Rolls-Royce shares a slam-dunk buy?

| John Fieldsend

The rise of Rolls-Royce shares never seems to end. With a share price over the ten-pound mark, could they still…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Meet the £3.56 dividend stock that’s forecast to smash Lloyds over the next 12 months 

| Ben McPoland

This cheap dividend growth stock surged by more than 19% yesterday, but City analysts still see it rising another 56%…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

How much passive income might I receive by investing £4 a day?

| John Fieldsend

What kind of passive income could be created with a saving of just £4 a day? Our Foolish author delves…

Read more »

A quiet morning and an empty Victoria Street in Edinburgh's historic Old Town.
Investing Articles

Check out the surprising 5-year return from the Taylor Wimpey share price and dividend

| Harvey Jones

The Taylor Wimpey share price is suffering from a bad case of subsidence, but Harvey Jones says the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

My top Stocks and Shares ISA stock just rocketed 16%! 

| Ben McPoland

This incredible S&P 500 growth stock continues to make serious returns in my ISA portfolio. Here's why it jumped 16%…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Meet the 35p penny stock that’s forecast to smash Lloyds shares over the next 12 months

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This penny stock currently trades for 35p. However, City analysts believe it could rise to 46.5p in the not-too-distant future.

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£10,000 in Dr Martens shares at IPO is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

Dr Martens boots seem as fashionable as ever, but what of the shares in the company? Here’s a quick look…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Check out the eye-popping total return from the BAE share price and dividend over 5 years

| Harvey Jones

The BAE Systems share price has been going great guns, and investors have got income on top of growth. See…

Read more »