Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Has this FTSE 100 stock just shown us why people are calling it the ‘next Rolls-Royce’?

Has this FTSE 100 stock just shown us why people are calling it the ‘next Rolls-Royce’?

This FTSE 100 engineering company is a peer of Rolls-Royce. However, its stock could also be following in the footsteps of the aircraft engine maker.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

If you follow the stock market, you’ll be aware that Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares have surged around 1,000% over the past three years. It’s become the FTSE 100’s crown jewel. What’s more, its valuation is in line with its peers in the US — that doesn’t happen too often. It’s a reflection on the confidence investors have in this firm.

One investment that has caught my eye in recent months in Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO). In fact, it’s now one of my largest investments. The company’s current position, characterised by an ongoing transition and beaten-down stock, reminds me of Rolls-Royce three years ago. Even its market cap and net debt position are similar.

What is Melrose Industries?

Melrose Industries is a UK-based aerospace engineering group that primarily operates through two divisions — Engines and Structures, via its GKN Aerospace subsidiary. It supplies critical components and systems across civil and defence markets. In turn, this generates recurring aftermarket revenue through long-term contracts like risk‑and‑revenue‑sharing partnerships (RRSPs).

A key strength is its sole‑source positioning. In 2024, over 70% of Melrose’s revenues came from long-term, exclusive supplier contracts for engines and airframe structures. It holds Tier‑1 status on roughly 90% of active aircraft engines worldwide, and about 74% of those operate under RRSP arrangements. This reflects deep integration with major OEMs like Pratt & Whitney, GE and even Rolls‑Royce. All of this contributes to pricing power.

Similar to Rolls?

While Melrose lacks the global brand recognition and scale of Rolls‑Royce, both firms benefit from long‑cycle, aftermarket service revenue. However, Melrose’s business is narrower, focused on supplying components under exclusive contracts. Rolls-Royce brings end-to-end engine design, manufacturing, and propulsion systems alongside broader energy and marine operations.

Melrose’s USP lies in its recurring, high‑margin aftermarket cash flows. These are derived from the aforementioned long‑term sole‑source supplier roles. That economic moat, coupled with a relatively modest forward price-to-earnings (P/E) 13.9 times, positions it as an interesting value play in aerospace.

Earnings and forecast

Melrose shared jumped on 1 August after the group delivered a strong set of interim results for the six months to 30 June 2025. Revenue rose 6% on a like-for-like basis to £1.72bn, while adjusted operating profit jumped 29% to £310m.

Importantly, operating margins expanded by 380bps to 18%, reflecting solid execution and the nearing completion of a multi-year transformation programme. Free cash flow improved by £91m year-on-year, with the group on track to exceed £100m for the full year. Full-year guidance was maintained in constant currency terms despite supply chain and tariff pressures.

These results reflect the company’s progress, and could mark a turning point for the stock. Management has forecast earnings growth in excess of 20% annually for the medium term, but now investors may actually start to believe it.

Risks include supply chain constraints that are a constant struggle in this industry. And I believe investors need to watch over the company’s net debt position carefully. However, I believe the positives vastly outweigh the negatives. I think it’s an investment that deserved to be considered by investors.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Melrose Industries Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Melrose Industries Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Here’s how to target a £20m SIPP, but it’s not for you…

| Dr. James Fox

It might be too late for you, but starting a SIPP for a child when they’re born allows them to…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Up 134% in 2025, is this FTSE stock the new Rolls-Royce?

| Andrew Mackie

With gold prices shooting to the moon, Andrew Mackie examines whether this cash cow of a FTSE 100 stock can…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Fresnillo shares jump as profit surges. Is this still one of the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy?

| Paul Summers

Fresnillo shares just can't stop climbing in value. Paul Summers covers the key points in today's half-year results and speculates…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Here are the latest share price forecasts for Lloyds, Barclays and HSBC

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Can Lloyds’ share price continue to rise after a near-50% gain in 2025? And what about Barclays and HSBC shares,…

Read more »

A black male doctor chats to a senior patient on the hospital ward ,with a young female nurse wearing a hijab attending to a dressing
Investing Articles

The Smith & Nephew share price is up 14% today. Here’s why the FTSE 100 stock could be just getting started

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

FTSE 100 healthcare stock Smith & Nephew remains well below its pre-Covid highs. But it’s now starting to motor higher…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 share’s rocketed 15% today! Is it a top momentum stock to buy?

| Royston Wild

Smith & Nephew's share price has soared again at the start of August! Can this FTSE 100 turnaround share keep…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

Up 25% from April lows, are BP shares about to sparkle?

| Andrew Mackie

With its strategy reset in full swing and with improving financials, Andrew Mackie examines the case for investing in BP…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Down 9.6% after Q2 earnings, I’m watching this famous growth stock like a hawk

| Ben McPoland

One artificial intelligence-related growth stock continues to catch this investor's eye. But why has the market soured on its prospects?

Read more »